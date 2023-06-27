Alation Named Snowflake Data Governance Partner of the Year for Third Consecutive Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation, Inc., the data intelligence company, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, that it has been named the Data Governance Partner of the Year by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. Alation was recognized for the third consecutive year, demonstrating the company’s continuing role in delivering data intelligence for Snowflake Data Cloud.



The proliferation of data sources and increasing data volumes have made it more difficult than ever for organizations to find, understand, and trust the data they need to become data-driven. Traditional governance solutions responded by taking an overly restrictive top-down approach, preventing business teams from self-serving and discovering data. These approaches also excluded teams from participating in the governance process by removing their ability to curate and document the data assets that were most important to them.

Alation’s Data Intelligence Platform makes it easy for everyone to find and understand the data they need. The platform and user experience were designed to enable data governance as a collaborative endeavor, enriched by including a broad range of users. For example, teams closest to the data can create their own business glossaries. At the same time, Alation’s platform also allows organizations to set company-wide governance policies where it makes sense to do so, for example, with respect to personally identifiable information. Alation's federated data governance approach enables the whole organization to discover the knowledge, information, and context needed to be more data-driven.

“Our data environment was burdened by a complex set of data sources and internal, siloed warehouses with little governance – this made leveraging data as a strategic asset near impossible,” said Anthony Seraphim, VP of Data Governance at Texas Mutual Insurance Company. “Decisions were often made on instinct rather than trusted data. With Alation’s Data Intelligence Platform, our data analytics teams can easily find, understand, and govern the data stored in our Snowflake instance. This provides transparency into where our data is and how it should be used. As a result, we’re able to create business dashboards 80% quicker, and business colleagues across the organization can make faster, more data-informed decisions.”

“We’re proud to announce Alation has been named as Snowflake’s Data Governance Partner of the Year,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “Snowflake’s strong partner ecosystem is foundational to our mission of enabling every organization to be data-driven, and together with Alation, we can help organizations across industries better activate and unlock their data for business value.”

“Receiving this award for three years running illustrates the trust Snowflake and Alation’s joint customers place in Alation to realize greater value from the Snowflake Data Cloud,” said Satyen Sangani, CEO and co-founder at Alation. “We look forward to building upon our deep partnership with Snowflake to enable everyone in an organization to easily search for, discover, and use governed data for decision-making.”

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, enabling self-service analytics, cloud transformation, and data governance. More than 450 enterprises build data culture and improve data-driven decision-making with Alation, including Cisco, Nasdaq, Pfizer, Salesforce, and Virgin Australia. Alation has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list four times, is a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ in tech and Best Workplaces™ for Women, and recognized as a 2022 and 2023 UK’s Best Workplaces™. For more information, visit www.alation.com.

