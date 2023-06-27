Centrilogic Recognized as Finalist of the 2023 Microsoft Analytics Partner of the Year Award

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrilogic today announced it has been named a finalist of the 2023 Microsoft Analytics Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.



“Centrilogic is honored and excited to be recognized by Microsoft for our demonstrated expertise in helping companies realize the full potential of the Microsoft Cloud and Azure Analytics Services,” said Robert Offley, CEO, Centrilogic. “Data and Analytics is an integral part of our customers’ Cloud and IT transformation journeys. Using Azure to build advanced data platforms enables us to help our customers process, analyze, and visualize their data at scale, allowing them to make better data-driven decisions and drive innovation throughout their organizations.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Centrilogic was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Analytics.

The Analytics Partner of the Year Award recognizes partners that have delivered Azure-based data and analytics solutions. Centrilogic’s Azure-based data and analytics capabilities were demonstrated through its work with the Port of Halifax. Centrilogic displayed its expertise in Azure Analytics by unifying the Port’s operations platform and bringing together multiple legacy systems for easier analysis and distribution of port data. The result was faster report generation, smoother port operations, and a stronger link in the global supply chain.

Centrilogic is a recognized Microsoft Solutions Partner and has over 15 years of experience helping mid-market and enterprise companies across a wide range of industries achieve success with Microsoft Technology and on the Microsoft Cloud.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year’s winners demonstrate the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 this year. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2023_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners, and finalists can be found at: https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards/winners.

