Zafin Recognized as the Winner of 2023 Microsoft Financial Services Global Partner of the Year Award

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafin today announced it has won the 2023 Microsoft Financial Services Global Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.



"Zafin is the enterprise SaaS product and pricing platform that is changing the way banks tackle transformation and core modernization initiatives to bring innovative propositions and business models to market faster and with reduced cost," said Al Karim Somji, Chief Executive Officer at Zafin. "We’re proud to be the first Canadian company to receive this global award and look forward to continued collaboration with Microsoft to enable banks around the globe to modernize their core systems and transform customer experiences."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

The Financial Services Global Partner of the Year Award was awarded to Zafin for providing an outstanding and innovative platform built on the Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services to banks globally. Zafin demonstrated industry knowledge, transformational impact, and success through strong growth, while leveraging Microsoft platforms and cloud industry initiatives.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year's winners demonstrate the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud.”

“Congratulations to Al Karim Somji, and the whole team at Zafin for this incredible honour! Canadians are bringing innovative solutions to the problems of today and tomorrow, with Zafin leading the way,” stated Hon. Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development of Canada.

“Congratulations to the Zafin team on winning this year’s Microsoft Financial Services Partner of the Year Award, the first Canadian company to do so! Companies like Zafin are leading the charge and ensure Ontario remains a leader in the fintech and technology sectors,” says Hon. Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

The Microsoft Global Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19, 2023. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2023_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards/winners.

Zafin will be presenting at the Microsoft Inspire partner conference on July 18-19, 2023. Learn more about Zafin and Microsoft collaboration efforts here.

About Zafin:

Founded in 2002, Zafin offers a SaaS product and pricing platform that simplifies core modernization for top banks worldwide. Our platform enables business users to work collaboratively to design and manage pricing, products, and packages, while technologists streamline core banking systems.

With Zafin, banks accelerate time to market for new products and offers while lowering the cost of change and achieving tangible business and risk outcomes. The Zafin platform increases business agility while enabling personalized pricing and dynamic responses to evolving customer and market needs.

Zafin is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with offices and customers around the globe including ING, CIBC, HSBC, Wells Fargo, PNC, and ANZ. For more information go to www.zafin.com

