HashiCorp recognized as the winner of Microsoft Global OSS on Azure Partner of the Year and a U.S. Partner OSS on Azure finalist

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), a leading provider of multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced it has been named the winner of Global OSS on Azure Microsoft Partner of the Year Award and a finalist for US Partner OSS on Azure. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.



“The work HashiCorp and Microsoft do together around Azure and infrastructure automation helps accelerate our joint customers’ cloud journeys,” said Asvin Ramesh, senior director of partner alliances at HashiCorp. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our two teams, as well as the vibrant and collaborative community that has supported us. Through automating provisioning, secrets management, and more, our joint efforts with Microsoft help organizations make the critical shift to a cloud operating model for running their application infrastructure.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. HashiCorp was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the United States.

The Open Source Applications on Azure Partner of the Year Award recognizes exceptional partners who excel in delivering outstanding open source-based applications or infrastructure solutions on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, chief partner officer and corporate vice president of global partner solutions at Microsoft. “The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year's winners demonstrate the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 this year.

Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2023_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards/winners.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s portfolio of products includes Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary™, and Waypoint™. HashiCorp offers products as open source, enterprise, and as managed cloud services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though most of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. For more information, visit hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp.

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

