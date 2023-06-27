AI-Based Health Screening Company iHealthScreen Announces Q&A Webinar

RICHMOND HILL, N.Y., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- AI-based health screening company iHealthScreen today announces it will host an exclusive Q&A webinar on July 11 at 9 a.m. PDT. Join CEO Alauddin Bhuiyan to learn more about iHealthScreen's investment opportunity and how the company is disrupting the billion-dollar health screening market.



iHealthScreen presents a unique opportunity to capitalize on AI-driven health screening software. With its integrated, retinal imaging-based system, iHealthScreen has become one of the first companies in the world to receive CE certification and Australian and UAE health approvals for age-related macular degeneration (“AMD”), diabetic retinopathy (“DR”) and glaucoma screening.

The company is currently holding an equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine .

About iHealthScreen

iHealthScreen’s integrated, retinal imaging-based system makes it one of the first companies in the world to receive CE certification, Australian and UAE health approvals for AMD, DR and glaucoma screening. The company is gaining international traction with contracts in the U.S., EU, Bangladesh and UAE and has been collaborating with Global Victoria in Australia.

