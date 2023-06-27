Surgical Microscopes Market to Register a Staggering 8.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2031, Reaching US$ 1.7 Billion: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Continuous integration of advanced visualization techniques and augmented reality (AR) technology into advanced surgical microscopy is broadening market outlook. Rapid incorporation of AR-based navigation systems and novel imaging techniques in robotic surgeries presents lucrative opportunities for companies in the surgical microscopes industry.



The Global Surgical Microscopes Market was valued at US$ 0.7 Bn in 2021 and is projected to surpass US$ 1.7 Bn by 2031.



Microscope manufacturers are tapping into substantial revenue streams by developing and commercializing surgical microscopes that meet the requirements of neuro and spine surgery, ENT surgery, ophthalmic surgery, dentistry, and plastic & reconstructive surgeries. Rapid innovation in microscopy used in operating theaters is expected to bolster usage of surgical microscopes in brain tumor resection and a range of complicated surgeries in the next few years.

Novel imaging techniques are being integrated with modern surgical microscopes, which is likely to accelerate market development. An instance of such as technology is intraoperative 5-ALA fluorescence technique. Hyperspectral and laser speckle contrast imaging technologies for instance are likely to become popular in modern surgical microscopes. Surge in adoption of microscopes in spine surgeries, ENT surgeries, ophthalmic surgeries, and plastic surgeries is anticipated to augment the surgical microscopes market size.

In terms of end-user, the hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers segment accounted for around 70% market share in 2021. The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. Considerable utilization of surgical microscopes in hospitals and clinics is anticipated to drive the segment in the near future.

Key Findings of Market Study

Significant Adoption of Surgical Microscopes in Oncology: Based on application, the oncology segment accounted for market share of 21.6% in 2021. Surge in incidence of cancer is anticipated to propel the segment. Rapid adoption of novel microscopy technologies for tumor resection is anticipated to offer significant opportunities to companies in the surgical microscopes market.



For instance, usage of state-of-the-art surgical microscope has gained traction in image-guided brain tumor resection. Demand for surgical microscopes for the treatment of head and neck cancer is likely to bolster the segment. Usage of microscopes offers superior visualization of the surgical site and tumor margin, and leads to fewer complications and maximal preservation of healthy tissue.

Key Growth Drivers

Increase in number of surgical procedures, including non-emergency surgeries, in several countries is likely to drive demand for surgical microscopes. Rise in number of surgeries in oncology is projected to accelerate market growth in the next few years.

Rapid adoption or incorporation of an assortment of advanced technologies in image-guided surgery in the past few decades are anticipated to drive the surgical microscopes market. Some of the new-age technologies utilized in surgical microscopy, which are increasingly used in clinical applications, are intraoperative fluorescence imaging, photoacoustic imaging, and optical coherence tomography (OCT).

Regional Market Dynamics

North America is anticipated to account for major share of around 40% of the global surgical microscopes market in 2021. Continuous technology advancement in microscopy, especially integration of new generation of imaging modalities, and improvement in features are expected to fuel market development in the region. Significant adoption of surgical microscopes in neurology and oncology in the U.S. and Canada is expected to propel the market in North America in the next few years.

Europe was a prominent market for surgical microscopes in 2021. Presence of large number of microscope manufacturers was a key driver of the market in the region. The market in the region is anticipated to witness significant growth in the next few years due to rapid adoption of new technologies in microscopes.

Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for surgical microscopes. Growth of the market is fueled by rise in number of minimally invasive surgeries, especially for the elderly population in China and Japan.



Competition Landscape

The market landscape is highly consolidated, with the presence of a few large-scale vendors accounting for majority stake. Key players are focusing on product innovation and engaging in research & development activities in order to stay ahead of competition.

Prominent companies in the surgical microscopes market are

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Leica Microsystems

TOPCON CORPORATION

Alcon

Ecleris

Seiler Instrument Inc.

Optomic

Takagi Ophthalmic Instruments Europe Ltd.

HAAG-STREIT GROUP

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Surgical Microscopes Market Segmentation

The global surgical microscopes market is segmented based on

Product

On Casters

Wall & Ceiling Mounted

Application

ENT Surgery

Dentistry

Oncology

Neurosurgery

Ophthalmology

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries

Other Surgeries



End-user

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



