TEXAS RESTAURANTS BRACE FOR MORE EXTREME HEAT

AUSTIN, TX, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Texas enters its third week of extreme heat, the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) reminds local restaurants and the communities that support them of resources and information that can help create a safe and enjoyable restaurant experience. While it’s too soon to confirm with data, anecdotal evidence suggests the heat wave is hurting restaurant sales at a time when many local businesses need revenue to offset rising costs. The TRA encourages Texans to continue to support their local restaurants that are following extreme heat safety protocols.

“Texans are no stranger to extreme heat, but the current heat wave is already wreaking havoc for restaurants, their team members, and their sales,” said Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D. “Thankfully, resources exist to help local restaurants safely serve up a great experience during this heat wave. So, our message to Texans is whether you’re dining out or taking a meal home, now is the perfect time to find some relief with a cold beverage and a delicious meal from your local restaurant that is going above and beyond to keep the community safe and happy."

Tips and Resources for Restaurants:





Make sure your team members understand and are following heat illness prevention measures. See OSHA’s heat illness prevention guidance here.

Inspect and maintain your cooling and HVAC equipment, and make sure you have a plan in place to respond to a breakdown.

Consider energy efficiency upgrades to offset skyrocketing energy bills. TRA members qualify for benefits from TRA Preferred Partner SPERE Corp—a Texas-based, family-owned business that has been offering customers innovative energy saving technology for over 50 years. More information here.

Consider adding fans, misting hoses, and extra water stations for your team members and customers, particularly for outdoor patios.

Review your hours of operation and menus to look for efficiencies. Make sure your team members have adequate breaks and time off.

Leverage your to-go and beverage sales. Consider special marketing and promotions that respond to the heat wave. Make sure online ordering is easy and convenient. And don’t forget about the opportunity to sell alcohol to-go.

If you lose power, inventory your perishables immediately and connect with your insurance broker to start an inventory loss and business interruption claim. For more information, contact TRA Preferred Partner Higginbotham Insurance here.





ABOUT THE TEXAS RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION

Formed in 1937, the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) serves as the advocate and indispensable resource for the foodservice industry in Texas. As a leading business association, the TRA represents the state’s $87 billion restaurant industry, which encompasses more than 53,000 locations and a workforce of over 1.3 million employees. Along with the Texas Restaurant Foundation, the workforce development arm of the TRA, the association proudly continues to protect, advance, and educate a growing industry as the TRA enters its 86th anniversary year. For more information, please visit www.txrestaurant.org.