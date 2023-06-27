NN Promotes Verlin Bush to Chief Commercial Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today announced the promotion of Verlin Bush to the role of Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, he is responsible for strengthening customer engagement, while working across the organization to drive operational efficiencies and greater price competitiveness. Mr. Bush, an 18-year veteran of NN, brings extensive operations, plant management, engineering, and sales experience to his new role. The promotion is effective immediately and he will report directly to Harold Bevis, NN’s new President and Chief Executive Officer.



“Verlin brings exactly the right mix of experience to help NN understand and deliver what our customers need most. His experience in operations management, engineering, and sales leadership all make him uniquely qualified for this role,” said Mr. Bevis. “His expertise, track record, and credibility with customers is critical to leading and implementing our growth strategy.”

Mr. Bevis, who joined NN in May, has already begun implementing measures to optimize costs and drive greater efficiencies. Along with commercial organization changes, these actions provide a foundation for better price competitiveness and accelerated growth. Mr. Bush is working with Mr. Bevis to strategically align sales with operations at the plant level to better meet customer needs.

“We’re focused on improving the quality of our partnership with customers and empowering our sales and operations teams at the plant level with greater flexibility,” said Mr. Bush. “Our customers know NN for delivering premium quality products, precision tech, and engineering; our focus now is to grow profitable business faster.”

Mr. Bush brings over 30 years of hands-on experience in diverse manufacturing operations within automotive, industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. He has worked at nearly every organizational level in roles ranging from assembly and front-line leadership, operations, engineering, and sales. Prior to joining NN, Mr. Bush worked in diverse manufacturing firms such as ZF Group and Howmet/Alcoa Aerospace. He holds a degree in Mechanical Drafting and Design Technologies and is certified in Lean and Six Sigma methodologies.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of global markets. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has 27 facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

