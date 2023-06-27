Laser Cutting Machines Market to exceed $12.9 bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laser Cutting Machines Market size is expected cross USD 12.9 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The report cites that the market trends are fueled by advancements in technology and increasing industrial applications. Laser cutting machines utilize high-powered lasers to precisely cut and engrave a wide range of materials, including metal, wood, plastic, and fabric. They offer several advantages, such as high precision, speed, and versatility, making them a popular choice in industries like automotive, aerospace, electronics, and signage. There is a surge in product demand due to the growing need for customized and intricate designs. The rising trend of automation and the integration of laser cutting machines into computer numerical control (CNC) systems have enhanced productivity and reduced production costs, further fueling market growth.

High demand for semiconductor laser cutting machines

Based on technology, laser cutting machines market is divided into semiconductor laser cutting machines, gas laser cutting machines, and solid-state laser cutting machines. The semiconductor laser cutting segment is expected to witness growth in the coming years. Semiconductor laser cutting machines emit coherent light with high power and wavelength precision, offering exceptional cutting accuracy, speed, and reliability. This makes them ideal for intricate and delicate operations. They are widely employed in industries like electronics, medical devices, and automotive, where precision and efficiency are crucial. These machines enable clean and precise cuts on materials such as metals, ceramics, and semiconductors. The ongoing advancements will further boost the product popularity.

Wider adoption in consumer electronics segment for intricate designs

In terms of end-use, the laser cutting machines market is segmented into aerospace & aviation, industrial manufacturing, consumer electronics, automotive, and others. The consumer electronics segment will generate significant demand by 2032, owing to the numerous attributes of the product that aid in the production of high-quality electronic devices. Laser cutting machines enable manufacturers to create intricate designs as well as precise openings for ports & buttons. The high precision & speed of these machines contribute to efficient production processes, reducing waste and improving overall productivity. Additionally, laser cutting machines facilitate the production of custom-designed electronic components. This makes them indispensable tools in the consumer electronics industry, helping manufacturers meet the demand for sleek, functional, and visually appealing devices.

Customization trends in North America to fuel product demand

North America laser cutting machines market is anticipated to expand momentously through 2032. The region's strong industrial base, technological advancements, and high adoption of automation have contributed to the market expansion. Laser cutting machines are widely used in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, and healthcare. The emphasis on precision engineering and quality manufacturing further favor the product adaption. Additionally, the growing trend of customization and the need for efficient production processes have encouraged continuous advancements in laser technology. These factors are shaping the regional market outlook.

Key players in the global market

Some of the leading players in the global laser cutting machines market are Jinan Bodor Laser, Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG, IPG Photonics Corporation, Coherent Incorporation, Universal Laser Systems, Jenoptik Laser GmbH, Amada Co., Ltd., Bystronic Incorporated, Mazak Corporation, Epilog Laser Inc., Cincinnati Incorporated, Prima Power Laserdyne, Trotec Laser, ALPHA Laser GmbH, and Han's Laser Technology Co.

