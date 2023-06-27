Arrow Financial Corporation: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; August 22, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Arrow Financial Corporation (“Arrow” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AROW). Investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Arrow securities between March 12, 2022 and May 12, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The Complaint alleges that the Company provided inaccurate and deceptive information to the market. Arrow neglected to establish proper internal controls for financial reporting, which consequently hindered its ability to submit timely financial statements. This failure exposed the Company to a higher risk of being delisted by NASDAQ. Additionally, the Company downplayed the importance of its shortcomings and the associated risks. Taking these factors into account, the Company's public statements were misleading and untrue during the entire class period. Once the market became aware of the truth about Arrow, investors experienced financial losses.

