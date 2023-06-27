Anthracite Market to Hit $470 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The anthracite market valuation is anticipated to cross USD 470 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . This is propelled by its superior qualities compared to other coal grades. Anthracite, known for its high carbon content and low volatile matter, is a premium-grade coal widely used for its efficiency and environmental benefits.



Anthracite's high carbon content and low volatile matter make it an ideal choice for various applications, including power generation, steel production, and residential heating. The growing global demand for steel, led by infrastructure development and construction projects, will continue to fuel the demand for anthracite. Additionally, the increasing focus on clean energy sources and sustainable practices is expected to boost the adoption of anthracite as an alternative to conventional fuels.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5974

Anthracite market share from the high grade segment is likely to grow at a commendable pace over 2023-2032. High grade anthracite offers superior heating efficiency, making it highly desirable for residential and commercial heating purposes. Due to its low sulfur content, high carbon content, and excellent heating value, high-grade anthracite is highly sought after in industries such as steel production, power generation, and cement manufacturing. The increasing focus on energy-efficient solutions and the rising demand for cleaner fuels are driving the demand for high grade anthracite.





With respect to application, the indurating furnaces segment of anthracite market will account for a substantia share of the global anthracite industry, given its high applicability in the iron ore pelletizing process. Anthracite is used as a fuel in these furnaces since it provides high heat intensity and stable combustion. The use of anthracite in indurating furnaces is further witnessing substantial growth due to the rapidly expanding iron and steel industry, particularly in emerging economies, which may contribute to market progress.

Asia Pacific anthracite market size is set to expand at a remarkable pace during 2023 to 2032. Rapid industrialization and urbanization, particularly in countries like China and India, have propelled the demand for anthracite in various industries, including steel production, power generation, and cement manufacturing. Key market trends in this region include a shift towards cleaner and more efficient energy sources, stringent environmental regulations, and a growing focus on sustainable development.

China Shenhua Energy Company, Mechel PAO, Reading Anthracite Company, Jeddo Coal Company, DTEK, Vinacomin - Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group, Xcoal Energy & Resources, Sadovaya Group, VostokCoal, OKD (OKD, a.s.), Yitai Coal Co., Ltd., Glencore PLC, Coal India Limited, and Murray Energy Corporation, among others.

Anthracite Market News

December 2022, Great Rock Capital, a commercial finance company focused on assets and specializing in middle market lending, announced the completion of a senior secured credit facility worth USD 34.2 million with Blaschak Anthracite Corporation. With this move, Great Rock Capital tailored a financing solution that would provide the essential liquidity necessary to support Blaschak's strategic expansion initiatives.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/5974?gmpaycod=sugmp

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Anthracite Market 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Grade trends

2.5 Application trends

2.6 End Use trends

2.7 Mining trends

Chapter 3 Global Anthracite Industry Insights

3.1 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak.

3.2 Impact of Russia Ukraine war

3.3 Anthracite industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Industry Ecosystem

3.5 Patent analysis

3.6 Key news and initiatives

3.7 Pricing analysis

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.9 Industry impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

Browse our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.