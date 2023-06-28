Global Labeling Equipment Market is Estimated to hit a Worth of US$ 6,011.9 Million at a CAGR of 4.9% by the forecast period 2033 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global labelling equipment market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 3,734.8 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 6,011.9 million by 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033. The increasing use of automated methods for different tasks, such as labelling, is fuelling market expansion. Labelling equipment is increasingly becoming a key aspect of the packaging industry worldwide, providing product verification and protection, and gaining widespread acceptance.



Rising demand for efficient, rapid, and precise labelling systems is expected to contribute to the market's growth. The emergence of e-commerce industries is expected to substantially boost the demand for labelling equipment as consumers increasingly prefer the convenience, variety, and cost-effectiveness of online shopping.

The label's anti-counterfeiting and tracking features allow manufacturers to monitor shipments and ensure that products are delivered to end-users without interference. Moreover, technological advancements in labelling equipment are reducing human intervention and revolutionizing the packaging sector. Together, these factors are anticipated to contribute to the growth of labelling equipment market in the forecast period.

The automation of labelling equipment technology and robotic integration, which aim to improve motion controls, is expected to benefit the overall market. Additionally, the introduction of touch-sensitive built-in hardware and modular software designs is predicted to increase sales.

The incorporation of embedded USB programming, digital counter inputs, and human-machine interface (HMI) connectivity in product design is expected to create growth opportunities in the labelling equipment market in the future. There could be an increase in demand for pressure-sensitive labeling equipment, resulting in less maintenance expenses and improved application speed.

Key Takeaways from this Market Study:

Europe is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5% in labeling equipment during the forecast period.

The market in India is projected to witness a promising CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period.

China is expected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

By technology, automatic labeling equipment is projected to lead the market, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2033

By labeling type, adhesive based labeling segment is expected to lead the market. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8%



“Technological advancements and increasing adoption of automated machines to reduce overall costs are expected to fuel the demand for labeling equipment during the forecast period,” - comments an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape:

The labeling equipment market is extremely competitive and consists of various key industry players. These players are heavily investing in manufacturing labeling equipment.

The key industry players are Quadrel Labeling Systems, Pro Mach, Inc., HERMA Labeling Machines, Sidel Group, Nita Labeling Equipment, FUJI Seal International Inc., Krones AG, KWT Machine Systems Co. Ltd., Label-Aire, Inc., Sato Holdings Corporation, Pack Leader Machinery Inc., Accutek Packaging Equipment Co. Inc.

Recent developments in this market are:

Key industry players leverage organic growth strategies like acquisition, mergers, partnerships, and collaboration to enhance their product portfolio. This is expected to fuel the global labeling equipment market.

In 2019, ProMach acquired Jet Label & Packaging, a company based in Canada that specializes in label and packaging solutions. This acquisition helped ProMach to enhance its labeling and packaging capabilities in the Canadian market.

In 2020, Krones AG introduced a new direct print technology for labeling bottles. The technology utilizes ultraviolet (UV) ink to print directly onto bottles, eliminating the need for labels. This technology offers numerous benefits such as reduced label waste, increased flexibility in label design, and faster label changeovers.

In July 2021, Cosmo Films Ltd. introduced BOPP-based direct thermal printable top-coated film for thermal printing applications with proprietary coatings.



Key Companies Profiled:

Quadrel Labeling Systems

Krones AG

KWT Machine Systems Co. Ltd.

Label-Aire Inc.

Sidel Group

Nita Labeling Equipment

FUJI Seal International Inc.

Sato Holdings Corporation

Pack Leader Machinery Inc.

Accutek Packaging Equipment Co. Inc.

Pro Mach, Inc.

HERMA Labeling Machines

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global labeling equipment market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the labeling equipment market, the market is segmented on the basis of product, material, barrier, application, and region.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights (FMI):

The packaging team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Key Segments profiled are:

By Product Type:

Top Labeling Equipment

Bottom Labeling machine

Top & Bottom Labeling Equipment

Wrap Labeling Equipment

Front & Back Labeling Equipment

Full Body Sleeve Labeling Equipment

By Technology:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual



By Labeling Equipment:

Primary Applicators

Print & Apply

RFID Labeling Solution



By Labeling Type:

Adhesive Based Labeling

Non-Adhesive Based Labeling

By End Use Industry:

Food & Beverages

Healthcare& Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Electricals & Electronics

E-Commerce

Automotive

Homecare

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Market Background

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Product Type

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Technology

7. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Labeling Equipment

8. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Labeling Type

9. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By End-Use Industry

10. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Region

