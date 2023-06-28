Sylogist Annual General and Special Meeting Results and Board Committee Appointments

CALGARY, Alberta, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) (“Sylogist” or the “Company”), a leading public sector SaaS company, is pleased to announce that each of the matters presented for approval at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 27, 2023 (the “Meeting”) has been fully authorized and approved. Shareholders holding a total of 15,445,757 common shares, representing 65.28% of the common shares issued and outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. A brief description of the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes is set forth below.



Fixing the Number of Directors to be Elected

The ordinary resolution to approve fixing the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at six (6) was approved at the Meeting as follows:

Votes For % Votes Against % 13,091,198 84.76% 2,354,557 15.24%

Election of Directors

All of the nominees proposed as directors of the Company were duly elected as directors of the Company with votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting as follows:

Outcome of the Vote Votes For % Withheld % William C. Wood Elected 14,871,789 96.76% 497,532 3.24% Janice P. Anderson Elected 14,921,626 97.09% 447,695 2.91% Barry D.A. Foster Elected 12,889,678 83.87% 2,479,643 16.13% Taylor Gray Elected 14,891,536 96.89% 477,785 3.11% Craig O’Neill Elected 13,083,318 85.13% 2,286,003 14.87% Ian McKinnon Elected 12,610,609 82.05% 2,758,712 17.95%

Appointment of Auditor

An ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Company, was approved at the Meeting as follows:

Votes For % Votes Withheld/Abstained % 15,434,793 99.93% 10,962 0.07%

Approval of Amended and Restated Bylaw No. 1 of the Corporation

An ordinary resolution to approve and the amended and restated Bylaw No. 1 of the Corporation was approved at the Meeting as follows:

Votes For % Votes Against % 12,285,401 79.93% 3,083,920 20.07%

At a Board of Directors meeting held immediately following the shareholders’ Meeting, the Board appointed Barry Foster to continue to serve as Board Chair and constituted its committees. The Audit committee is comprised of Mr. Gray (Chair), Mr. Foster, and Ms. Anderson, all of whom are independent directors. The Compensation Committee will be chaired by Ms. Anderson, with Mr. McKinnon and Mr. O’Neill serving as members, all of whom are independent directors. Mr. Foster was appointed Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee, with Ms. Anderson, Mr. Gray, and Mr. McKinnon serving as members.

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education verticals. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management’s Discussion and Analysis, can be found at www.sylogist.com .

