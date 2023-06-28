FUTU HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Futu Holdings Limited - FUTU

NEW ORLEANS, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until August 11, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Futu Holdings Limited (NasdaqGM: FUTU), if they purchased the Company’s securities between April 27, 2020 and May 16, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.



What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Futu and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-futu/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by August 11, 2023 .

About the Lawsuit

Futu and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 16, 2023, news media reported that the Company was removing its Chinese apps due to a data security crackdown following warnings by Chinese regulators as early as 2021 citing illegality of serving Chinese clients via the internet without proper licensing.

On this news, shares of Futu fell $1.91 per ADS, or 4.4%, to close at $41.24 on May 16, 2023.

The case is Henry v. Futu Holdings Limited, et al., No. 23-cv-3222.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit http://ksfcounsel.com/.