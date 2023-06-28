Click, Shop, Savor: Online Grocery Market Set to Soar Past USD 2175.05 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the online grocery market , increased adoption of mobile shopping and apps, growth of omnichannel retailing, the rise of subscription-based models and meal kits, focus on personalized shopping experiences, expansion of online grocery delivery services, integration of AI and machine learning in inventory management and recommendation systems, emphasis on sustainable packaging and eco-friendly practices, the emergence of virtual grocery stores and dark stores, growing popularity of click-and-collect services, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/online-grocery-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Online Grocery Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 92

Figures - 74

Online grocery is a convenient and time-saving way to shop for groceries. You can order your groceries online from the comfort of your own home and have them delivered to your door or picked up at a designated location. This is a great option for people who are busy, have mobility issues, or simply don't enjoy grocery shopping.

Prominent Players in Online Grocery Market

Amazon Fresh

Walmart Grocery

Instacart

Kroger

Aldi

Costco

Target

FreshDirect

Peapod

Shipt

Thrive Market

HEB

Publix

Safeway

Wegmans

Albertsons

Trader Joe's

Fairway Market

Whole Foods Market

Amazon Prime Now

Packaged Foods Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Packaged foods dominated the global online market as they are widely used for their long shelf life and convenience. With busy lifestyles and the need for easily accessible food options, packaged foods have a significant market share in the online grocery segment.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/online-grocery-market

Individual Consumer is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the individual consumer is the leading segment due to the increasing demand for convenience. In addition, online grocery platforms typically offer a vast selection of products, including fresh produce, packaged foods, household essentials, and specialty items. This extensive product variety appeals to consumers with diverse preferences and specific dietary requirements. The availability of a wide range of options encourages consumers to make online purchases.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. Consumers in North America have embraced online shopping across various sectors, including groceries. There is a high level of digital literacy and comfort with online transactions among North American consumers. This consumer readiness and willingness to adopt online grocery shopping have contributed to the region's dominance.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Online Grocery market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Online Grocery.

Key Developments in Online Grocery Market

In January 2023, Kroger partnered with Instacart to offer same-day delivery to more customers.

In February 2023, Walmart Grocery partnered with DoorDash to offer delivery from more than 1,000 stores.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/online-grocery-market

Key Questions Answered in Online Grocery Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Smart Retail Market

Global Industrial Ethernet Market

Global E-Commerce Fashion Accessories Market

Global Online Grocery Market

Global Direct Selling Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com