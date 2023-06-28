Kalmar medium and heavy forklift trucks selected by leading Italian logistics service provider

English Finnish

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 28 JUNE 2023 AT 10 AM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has received a large order to supply a leading Italian logistics and equipment rental service provider with 13 Kalmar forklift trucks and an option for further four units for use in the most demanding steel-handling applications. The agreement was booked in Cargotec’s Q2 2023 order intake. The machines are scheduled to be delivered during Q1 2024 and Q2 2024.

The customer is a long-term partner of Kalmar and one of the company’s longest-standing customers in Italy, operating a fleet of Kalmar forklifts of varying models.

Marco Tosi, Country Director, Kalmar Italy: “Our Italian frontline team has built a strong relationship with our local customers, who value highly the excellent reliability that Kalmar equipment is known for, especially in challenging applications like steel handling. We are delighted to be able to support customers with their fleet-renewal programmes going forward.





Further information for the press:

Peter Olsson, Head of Global Sales, Counter Balanced, Kalmar, tel. +46 0722 425581, peter.olsson@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

