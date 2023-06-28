Global Magnetic Drive Pump Market Size To Grow USD 2198.4 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 7.2%

New York, United States , June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Magnetic Drive Pump Market Size is to grow from USD 1090.2 million in 2022 to USD 2198.4 million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2059

Pumps with magnetic drives, often known as magnetically connected pumps, differ from standard pumps. The fluid-pumping impeller of these pumps is powered by magnets rather than being directly physically pushed by a shaft. They run on a driving magnet, therefore shaft sealing is not necessary. Among the numerous kinds of magnetic drive pumps are positive displacement pumps, vane pumps, internal gear pumps, and external gear pumps. These magnetic fields take the role of the direct drive mechanism and shaft in the pumps, eliminating the need for them. These components serve to lower the overall weight of the pump by eliminating the need for mechanical seals, gland packing, or other shaft sealing devices. Producers must focus on the dynamic changes in these pumps' parameters, such as their broad application range, absence of external leakage, and constructive simplicity, to improve market penetration. Because magnetic drive pumps don't have a drive shaft and have the flexibility to adjust to changing market conditions, the market for them is expected to grow. The usage of green technology is getting greater attention as efforts are made to minimize emissions.

The expansion of water treatment projects in emerging economies, such as wastewater treatment, is what's fueling the market's overall development. Additionally, as the importance of recycling water is understood on a worldwide scale, the need for magnetic drive pumps will increase. The building and mining sectors are subject to stringent legal restrictions in several significant locations to meet specific end-use industry requirements. Environmental authorities like the Pollution Control Agency and the Environmental Protection Agency believe that businesses must substantially invest in cutting-edge technologies to reduce pollution emissions. Furthermore, the fluctuating cost of the raw materials used in the manufacture of magnetic drive pumps limits the market's ability to grow. However, this market may be constrained by the unique laws, regulations, norms, and rules of many different countries, which might pose trade barriers.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 125 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on, " Global Magnetic Drive Pump Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Material Type (Polypropylene, Polyvinylidene Fluoride, Stainless Steel, Nickel Alloys, PFA and ETFE), By Pump Type (Centrifugal Pumps and Positive Displacement Pumps), By Flow Rate (Upto 80 m3/hr, 81-200 m3/hr, 201-500 m3/hr, and Above 500 m3/hr), By Application (Oil and Gas, Chemical Industry, & Pharmaceuticals), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032", Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2059

The stainless-steel segment is influencing the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

The worldwide magnetic drive pump market is divided into segments based on material type, including polypropylene, polyvinylidene fluoride, stainless steel, nickel alloys, PFA, and ETFE. Due to several benefits, including a lower initial pump cost and higher quality at a lower running cost, the stainless-steel segment is expected to dominate the market with the highest revenue share over the projection period. Important firms select stainless steel as the casing material for magnetic drive pumps.

The centrifugal pumps segment is dominating the largest market growth over the forecast period.

Centrifugal pumps and positive displacement pumps are the two main segments of the global magnetic drive pump market. Centrifugal pumps are expected to be in high demand in East Asia and South Asia Pacific and grow in demand in Asia Pacific, which is why this category dominates the market.

The oil and gas segment is leading the largest market share during the forecast period.

The oil and gas, chemical industries, and pharmaceuticals segments make up the worldwide magnetic drive pump market, respectively, based on application. The oil and gas category, out of these, is expected to have the highest share of the market during the projected period. Magnetic drive pumps are often used to transport fluids from bulk tanks to day tanks in a variety of industries, including mining, food processing, water treatment, and others.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2059

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share during the forecast period

During the anticipated time, Asia Pacific will dominate market growth. end-user industries, such as the automotive, healthcare, and electronics sectors, are expanding quickly in rising economies like China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and others. Numerous significant businesses from a variety of sectors are focusing on moving their production units there because of the region's access to cheap labor and fast-growing manufacturing industries. It is estimated that China would continue to have one of the highest profit margins in East Asian markets, with a market share of roughly 39.2 percent in 2021.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Magnetic Drive Pump Market include Iwaki Co., Ltd, Sundyne LLC, Klaus Union, ITT Goulds Pumps Inc, Flowserve Corporation, Ebara Corporation, Ruhrpumpen Group, Xylem Inc, March Manufacturing Inc, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, and others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2059

Recent Development

In November 2021, Sundyne is a top manufacturer of precision-engineered centrifugal pumps and compressors that are extremely dependable, safe, and efficient. In India, Sundyne just erected a new office. The office, which was built to meet local demands, supports the company's activities in Dijon, France; HMD-UK; and Marelli, Spain, as well as the corporate headquarters in Arvada, Colorado.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Magnetic Drive Pump Market based on the below mentioned segments:

Global Magnetic Drive Pump Market, By Material Type

Polypropylene

Polyvinylidene Fluoride

Stainless Steel

Nickel Alloys

PFA and ETFE

Global Magnetic Drive Pump Market, By Pump Type

Centrifugal Pumps

Positive Displacement Pumps

Global Magnetic Drive Pump Market, By Flow Rate

Upto 80 m3/hr

81-200 m3/hr

201-500 m3/hr

Above 500 m3/hr

Global Magnetic Drive Pump Market, By Flow Rate

Oil and Gas

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Magnetic Drive Pump Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Lined Valve Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Ball Valve, Butterfly Valve, Plug Valve, Globe Valve, Gate Valve, and Others), By Material (Polytetrafluoroethylene, Perfluoroalkoxy, Modified Polytetrafluoroethylene, Polychlorotrifluoroethylene, and Others), By Industry (Chemical, Petrochemical, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Pulp & Paper, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/lined-valve-market

Global Mechanical Hardware Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Fasteners & Fixings, Bearing & Power Transmission, Springs & Wire Forms, Seals & Gaskets, Valves & Fittings, Pumps & Fluid handling, HVAC, Actuators & Motion Control, and Tools & Tooling Systems), By Application (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Machinery, Construction & Infrastructure, Energy & Power, Electronics, Oil & gas, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/mechanical-hardware-market

Global Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Fixed, Portable), By Verticals (Automotive, Aerospace, Heavy Machinery, Energy & Power, Electronics, Medical, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/coordinate-measuring-machine-cmm-market

Global Electrodialysis Systems Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By, Type (Continuous Electrodialysis, Batch Electrodialysis), By Scale (Industrial Scale, Laboratory Scale), By Region (America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East & Africa) Analysis and Forecast 2021-2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/electrodialysis-systems-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter