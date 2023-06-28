Global Helicopter Market Size To Grow USD 82.96 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 3.9%

New York, United States , June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Helicopter Market Size is to grow from USD 56.48 billion in 2022 to USD 82.96 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the projected period. Some of the primary influences driving market expansion are the growing demand for helicopters in the emergency medical services (EMS), law enforcement, and oil and gas industries, as well as the growing demand for military helicopters.

A helicopter is a kind of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft that creates lift and propulsion by a combination of horizontal rotors, allowing it to take off, hover, and travel in any direction, particularly forward, backward, and sideways. They are divided into three types: civil, commercial, and military. Helicopters are employed for a number of functions, such as search and rescue missions, air ambulance services, rescue services, military missions, oil and gas activities, and corporate trips. Aerial photography, aerial surveying, and cargo transportation are other popular applications. Because of their versatility, they are suitable for operations in difficult-to-reach areas such as remote locations and disaster areas. The main rotor provides lift to the aircraft, and the tail rotor counteracts the force produced by the main rotor, allowing the aircraft to maintain control and stability. The main rotor's blades are shaped like airfoils and are designed to generate lift as they spin. The demand for helicopters in civil applications is increasing. Tourism, emergency medical services, search and rescue operations, offshore oil and gas exploration, and law enforcement all make extensive use of helicopters. Global demand for helicopters in the emergency medical services (EMS) sector is increasing. Helicopters outfitted with medical equipment can transport critically ill or injured patients to hospitals quickly, especially in remote areas with limited access.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 122 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Helicopter Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Civil & Commercial and Military), By Weight (Light, Medium, and Heavy), By Application (Emergency Medical Service, Corporate Service, Search and Rescue Operation, Oil & Gas, Defense, Homeland Security, and Others), By Point of Sale (New and Pre-Owned), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032"

The civil & commercial segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global helicopter market during the forecast period.

The global helicopter market is divided into civil, commercial, and military segments. The civil & commercial segment is projected to account for the majority of the global helicopter market throughout the forecast period. The increase can be attributed to an increase in the demand for emergency services as well as an increase in the demand for air transportation.

The light weight segment accounts for the majority of the global helicopter market.

The global helicopter market is divided into three categories based on weight: light, medium, and heavy. The light weight segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global helicopter market. The increasing demand for civil and commercial helicopters for sightseeing, aerial imagery, and transportation of small parties and cargo can be attributed to segmental growth.

The emergency medical service segment is witnessing the highest growth rate in the global helicopter market during the forecast period.

The global helicopter market is divided into application segments, which include emergency medical services, corporate services, search and rescue operations, oil and gas, defense, homeland security, and others. Among these, the emergency medical service segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global helicopter market over the forecast period. The rise is due to increased demand for healthcare applications.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global helicopter market over the predicted timeframe.

The United States, in particular, dominates this region due to its robust defense sector, extensive offshore operations, emergency medical services (EMS), and search and rescue missions. The demand for helicopters in the United States military, including utility, attack, and heavy-lift helicopters, drives a significant portion of the market. The emergency medical services (EMS) industry also contributes to the demand for helicopters, as they are critical in providing timely medical assistance in remote areas.

The Asia Pacific region's helicopter market is rapidly expanding, owing primarily to economic expansion, increased urbanization, and infrastructure development. China, India, Japan, and Australia are major contributors to the regional market. In Asia Pacific, demand for helicopters is driven by applications such as offshore operations, law enforcement, tourism, and emergency services.

The demand for helicopters varies across the Middle East and Africa. Due to their robust defense budgets, offshore operations, and VIP transportation requirements, countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar drive demand in the Middle East.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Helicopter Market include Airbus S.A.S, Textron Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, MD Helicopters, Inc., Rostec, The Robinson Helicopter Company, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Limited., Kaman Corporation, Bell Helicopters, Sirkorsky-Lockheed Martin, Russian Helicopters, and Others.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a state-owned aerospace and defence company based in India, has opened a new manufacturing facility in Karnataka. Over the next two decades, HAL plans to manufacture over 1,000 rotary-wing aircraft with varying load capacities, generating a total revenue of more than USD 4 billion.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Helicopter Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Helicopter Market, By Type

Civil & Commercial

Military

Global Helicopter Market, By Weight

Light

Medium

Heavy

Global Helicopter Market, By Application

Emergency Medical Service

Corporate Service

Search and Rescue Operation

Oil & Gas

Defense

Homeland Security

Others

Global Helicopter Market, By Point of Sale

New

Pre-Owned

Global Helicopter Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



