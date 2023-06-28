Tampon Market to hit USD 1.8 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Tampon Market size will reach USD 1.8 billion by 2032. Escalating government initiatives focused on generating awareness about menstrual hygiene will create a notable impetus for industry expansion. Many governments across the globe are investing heavily to make menstrual hygiene products accessible to a wide population.

In fact, The Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Act 2021 puts duties on education providers and local authorities to make menstrual products free for anyone who needs them. Growing product innovations in the field are further contributing to industry development.

Demand for rectangular/square pads to grow substantially

Tampon market value from the rectangular/square segment will witness significant progress through 2032. The rectangular/square shape of the pad tampon, coupled with the wings on the sides, provides improved leakage protection to ensure proper menstrual hygiene. The wings of the pad tampon facilitate easy removal by providing a grip for pulling the tampon out. This feature ensures a hassle-free and hygienic removal process. These benefits favor the adoption of rectangular/square pads.

High absorbency of rayon tampons to support their adoption

The rayon tampons market size will expand substantially through 2032. Rayon fibers can quickly absorb and retain menstrual flow, providing reliable protection against leaks. This high absorbency is especially beneficial during heavier menstrual flow. Moreover, rayon tampons are generally softer and more comfortable to wear than tampons made of other materials. The smooth and silky texture of rayon fibers allows for easier insertion and removal, reducing potential discomfort or irritation during use.

Convenience of supermarkets/hypermarkets to bring high revenue

Tampon market share from the supermarket/hypermarket segment will depict substantial gains through 2032. High availability of a wide range of female hygiene products at discounted prices has made supermarkets/hypermarkets a prominent shopping destination among the middle-income population. Moreover, the increasing number of supermarket/hypermarket stores across the globe is further working in favor of segment gains. These stores offer convenience and holistic product information, which attracts buyers.

Europe to dominate the tampon industry

Europe tampon market share will grow at a notable CAGR by 2032. Rising awareness about menstrual hygiene management has increased the demand for tampons in the region. Moreover, surging healthcare spending is further working in favor of regional growth. As per Eurostat, in 2021, the total general government expenditure in the EU on health was around 8.1% of GDP.

Tampon Market Players

Procter & Gamble, Unilever plc., Premier FMCG (Lil-lets UK Limited), Kao corporation, Hengan international, Cora, Edgewell Personal Care, Ontex, and first quality enterprises, among others.

Tampon Market News:

In June 2021, Procter & Gamble unveiled the opening of a new global product supply innovation center in Kronberg, Germany.

