France Gene Editing Technology Business and Investment Opportunities 2023: A $532.2 Million Market by 2027

France's gene editing technology market is forecast to record a CAGR of 28.4% during 2023-2027 to reach US$532.2 million by 2027, increasing from US$195.8 million in 2023. Over the last five years, the sector has recorded a CAGR of 33.7% to reach US$152.0 million in 2022.



This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the emerging opportunities in the gene editing industry. It covers a detailed view of market size and forecast across various segments such as gene editing technologies (CRISPR, meganucleases, TALEN, and ZFN), by products, delivery method, disease/disorders, and application.



The report provides an in-depth, data-centric analysis of the gene editing market 2018-2027. Below is a summary of key market segments:



By Technology

CRISPR CAS 9

TALENs

ZFN

Others (Meganucleases)

By CRISPR PRODUCTS

Kits & Enzymes

Cell lines & Antibodies

Others (Plasmid, Controls)

By TALENs PRODUCTS

Kits & Enzymes

Cell lines & Antibodies

Others (Plasmid, Controls)

By ZFNs PRODUCTS

Kits & Enzymes

Cell lines & Antibodies

Others (Plasmid, Controls)

By Meganucleases PRODUCTS

Kits & Enzymes

Cell lines & Antibodies

Others (Plasmid, Controls)

By Delivery Method

Ex-vivo

In-vivo

By Disease/Disorders

Cancer

Blood Disorders (beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease)

Blindness

Respiratory Disease (COVID-19 & Cystic fibrosis)

Others (AIDS, Huntington's disease, Muscular dystrophy)

By Application

Drug Development

Diagnostics

Plant Gene Editing

Others (Animal Gene Editing)

By End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organisations

Academic Institutes and Research Centres

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 51 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $195.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $532.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.4% Regions Covered France



Key Topics Covered:

France Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

Gene Editing Technology Market Size by Technology, 2018-2027

Gene Editing Technology Market Size by CRISPR Product, 2018-2027

Gene Editing Technology Market Size by TALENs Product, 2018-2027

Gene Editing Technology Market Size by ZFNs Product, 2018-2027

Gene Editing Technology Market Size by Meganucleases Product, 2018-2027

Gene Editing Technology Market Size by Delivery Mode, 2018-2027

Gene Editing Technology Market Size by Diseases/Disorders, 2018-2027

Gene Editing Technology Market Size by Application, 2018-2027

Gene Editing Technology Market Size by End Users, 2018-2027

