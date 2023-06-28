France Gene Editing Technology Business and Investment Opportunities 2023: A $532.2 Million Market by 2027

Dublin, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Gene Editing Technology Databook 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
France's gene editing technology market is forecast to record a CAGR of 28.4% during 2023-2027 to reach US$532.2 million by 2027, increasing from US$195.8 million in 2023. Over the last five years, the sector has recorded a CAGR of 33.7% to reach US$152.0 million in 2022.
This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the emerging opportunities in the gene editing industry. It covers a detailed view of market size and forecast across various segments such as gene editing technologies (CRISPR, meganucleases, TALEN, and ZFN), by products, delivery method, disease/disorders, and application.
The report provides an in-depth, data-centric analysis of the gene editing market 2018-2027. Below is a summary of key market segments:
By Technology
- CRISPR CAS 9
- TALENs
- ZFN
- Others (Meganucleases)
By CRISPR PRODUCTS
- Kits & Enzymes
- Cell lines & Antibodies
- Others (Plasmid, Controls)
By TALENs PRODUCTS
- Kits & Enzymes
- Cell lines & Antibodies
- Others (Plasmid, Controls)
By ZFNs PRODUCTS
- Kits & Enzymes
- Cell lines & Antibodies
- Others (Plasmid, Controls)
By Meganucleases PRODUCTS
- Kits & Enzymes
- Cell lines & Antibodies
- Others (Plasmid, Controls)
By Delivery Method
- Ex-vivo
- In-vivo
By Disease/Disorders
- Cancer
- Blood Disorders (beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease)
- Blindness
- Respiratory Disease (COVID-19 & Cystic fibrosis)
- Others (AIDS, Huntington's disease, Muscular dystrophy)
By Application
- Drug Development
- Diagnostics
- Plant Gene Editing
- Others (Animal Gene Editing)
By End-User
- Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Research Organisations
- Academic Institutes and Research Centres
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|51
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$195.8 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$532.2 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|28.4%
|Regions Covered
|France
Key Topics Covered:
- France Gene Editing Technology Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027
- Gene Editing Technology Market Size by Technology, 2018-2027
- Gene Editing Technology Market Size by CRISPR Product, 2018-2027
- Gene Editing Technology Market Size by TALENs Product, 2018-2027
- Gene Editing Technology Market Size by ZFNs Product, 2018-2027
- Gene Editing Technology Market Size by Meganucleases Product, 2018-2027
- Gene Editing Technology Market Size by Delivery Mode, 2018-2027
- Gene Editing Technology Market Size by Diseases/Disorders, 2018-2027
- Gene Editing Technology Market Size by Application, 2018-2027
- Gene Editing Technology Market Size by End Users, 2018-2027
