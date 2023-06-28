Ozone Generation Technologies, Markets and Players Report 2023, Featuring Profiles of Evoqua Water Technologies, MKS Instruments, Toshiba, Xylem and Ebara

Dublin, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ozone Generation: Technologies, Markets and Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Some of the key market trends in ozone generation include growing demand for water and wastewater treatment for disinfecting and purifying water, increasing awareness of indoor air quality, surging healthcare industry and environmental regulations and sustainability. Ozone generators are used in air purification applications, such as in HVAC systems and industrial ventilation. With growing concerns over air pollution, the demand for effective air purification methods is expected to increase in the coming years.
It is critical to safeguard the environment and water supply. Water pollution is getting progressively worse. This problem is being tracked by all nations. Industry is the foundation of many national economies. Water contamination is a big concern on a global scale. In metropolitan settings, sewage treatment technology can efficiently treat domestic and industrial wastewater to stop sewage and contaminants from entering waterways. Ozone generation technologies are crucial components of wastewater treatment machinery.
Given the current state of ecological consciousness, dangerous emissions from industrial processes or human activity point to negative effects on the environment. There is a considerable incentive for adopting energy efficient ozone generation, carrying out research on new kinds of technologies and materials due to new laws and changing markets. The ozone generation industry is expanding into new markets, particularly in developing countries where access to clean water and air is a major concern. This presents new opportunities for companies in the industry to develop and market ozone-based solutions for these markets.
Advancements in ozone generation technology, such as the development of more efficient and compact ozone generators, are further driving the growth of the market. These new technologies are improving the efficiency and effectiveness of ozone generation, making it more accessible and cost-effective for a wider range of applications. Moreover, ozone generators offer a more environmentally friendly and sustainable solution for water and air purification, as they do not use harmful chemicals or leave behind harmful byproducts. In the healthcare industry, ozone generators are widely used in applications such as sterilization and disinfection. With growing concerns over healthcare-associated infections, the demand for ozone generators in healthcare is expected to continue to increase in the coming years.
The ozone generation industry has been growing in recent years due to increasing concerns about environmental pollution and the need for more effective water and air treatment methods. The industry is also driven by advances in technology, which have led to more efficient and cost-effective ozone generators. However, the ozone generation industry also faces challenges related to safety and regulation. Ozone gas can be dangerous if not used properly, and there are regulations in place to ensure that ozone generators meet safety standards.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market and technologies for ozone generation
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, 2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of ozone generation market based on type, application, and region
- Identification of trends that are affecting the use of ozone generation technologies and their major source markets
- Information on ozone generation methods, such as chemical reactions, electrical discharge, ultraviolet radiation, and photolysis of oxygen molecules
- Analysis of underlying technological, environmental, legal/regulatory, and political trends that may influence the size and nature of the market
- Coverage of advancements in ozone generation technology, and description of OGT categories for water applications, air and gas treatment, and medicine
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., MKS Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Xylem Inc., Industrie De Nora, and Ebara
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|358
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$1.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Trends
- Ozone Lifespan
- Industry Landscape
- History of Ozone Generation Technology
- Megatrends and Innovations
- Global Water Industry Trends
- Life Cycle Assessment of Ozone Generators
- Regulatory Trends
Major Market Growth Drivers
- Increasing Awareness of Environmental Pollution
- Stringent Regulations
- Advancements in Technology
- Increasing Adoption in Emerging Markets
- Demand for Water is Soaring in Response to Global Population
- Rapid Urbanization: the Growth and Challenges of Modern Cities
- Rapid Growth in Industrialization
- Growth in Water Treatment Industries
- Climate Change, Extreme Weather Events and OGT
- Greater Health Awareness
- Higher Water Quality Standards
- Population Shifts Guiding OGT Market
- Increasing Global Water Consumption Raising OGT Demand
- Freshwater Depletion and the Need for Water Purification
- Water Scarcity and Stress Increasing Water Purification Needs
- Mass Migrations Weighing Heavily on Water Supplies
- Air Pollution is Expanding Interest in Air Purification
- Ozone Generation Technologies and Global Wealth
- OGT Use in Natural Disaster Response Incidents
- OGTs and Healthy Work Environments
- OGT Used to Decrease Harsh Chemical Use
- Bottled Water Market Growth and OGT
- Economic Benefits of Ozone Use
- Availability of Trained Staff
Market Challenges/Restraints
- Higher Installation Cost of Ozone Generation Technology
- Lack of Awareness
- Limited Access to Financing
- Limited Scalability of Ozone Generation Technology
- Competing Technologies: Ozone Not Alone
- Technical Challenges
- Pricing Pressure
- Shortage of Semiconductor Chips
- Key Market Growth Opportunities
- Successfully Completed Projects Support OGT Market Growth
- Ozone Therapy to Combat Illness
-
- Varying Regional Acceptance of Ozone Therapy
- OGT's Effect on Thriving Medical Markets
- Media Safety Concerns Over Ozone
- Ozone Safety Measures
- New Technologies Combating High Costs Associated With OGT
- OGT and Food Security and Safety Issues
- Semiconductor Industry's Volatility and Its Effects on the OGT Market
- OGT and Endocrine Disrupting Compounds
- Water Recycling and Reuse Market Spurring Growth of the OGT Market
Patent Analysis
- Primozone's Improvement on Cold Plasma Ozone Generation
- Ozone Nano-Bubbles of the Future
- Rose Technology and Remote-Control Operation
- Household Ozone Spray
- Ozone to Degrade Aflatoxin
- Xylem's Advanced Oxidation Process
- Ecosphere Fracks With Ozone
- Roving Blue Mvp Proven in Military Demonstrations
- Scent Crusher Ozone Gear Bag
- Touch Screen Water Faucet Ozone Generator
- Mobile Disinfection Carts
- Ozone Direct's Ozone Cabinet
- Oxidation Technologies' Ozone Remediation Trailers
- Primozone's Mobile and Containerized Sm900
Company Profiles
- A2Z Ozone
- Absolute Ozone
- Aqua-Sun Ozone International
- Argentox Ozone Technology
- Biotek Environmental Science
- Biozone Manufacturing Solutions
- Bwt Holding
- Chemtronics Technologies
- Clearwater Tech
- CMP
- Dramm
- Ebara
- Eco Safe Systems
- Elozo
- Envron Environmental
- ESCO
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- Faraday Ozone Products
- Fin-Tek Ozone Water Treatment
- Guardian Ozone
- Hangzhou Rongxin Electronic Equipment
- International Ozone Technologies
- Jenesco
- Kaufmann Umwelttechnik
- Lenntech
- Lifetech
- Mazzei Injector Company
- Medozons
- Mellifiq
- Metawater
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Mks Instruments
- Norland International
- Nutek International
- Ozocan Corp.
- Ozone Direct UK
- Ozone Safe Food Technologies
- Ozone Solutions
- Ozone Water Systems
- Ozonology
- Pinnacle Ozone Solutions
- Prominent
- Promolife
- Primozone Production
- Qingdao Guolin Environmental Technology
- Res Remediation Services
- RGF Environmental
- Sewec Ozon
- Spartan Environmental Technologies
- Teledyne Technologies
- Toshiba
- Triwin Watertec
- Wassertec Ozone Systems
- Xylem
