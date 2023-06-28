Ozone Generation Technologies, Markets and Players Report 2023, Featuring Profiles of Evoqua Water Technologies, MKS Instruments, Toshiba, Xylem and Ebara

Dublin, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ozone Generation: Technologies, Markets and Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Some of the key market trends in ozone generation include growing demand for water and wastewater treatment for disinfecting and purifying water, increasing awareness of indoor air quality, surging healthcare industry and environmental regulations and sustainability. Ozone generators are used in air purification applications, such as in HVAC systems and industrial ventilation. With growing concerns over air pollution, the demand for effective air purification methods is expected to increase in the coming years.



It is critical to safeguard the environment and water supply. Water pollution is getting progressively worse. This problem is being tracked by all nations. Industry is the foundation of many national economies. Water contamination is a big concern on a global scale. In metropolitan settings, sewage treatment technology can efficiently treat domestic and industrial wastewater to stop sewage and contaminants from entering waterways. Ozone generation technologies are crucial components of wastewater treatment machinery.



Given the current state of ecological consciousness, dangerous emissions from industrial processes or human activity point to negative effects on the environment. There is a considerable incentive for adopting energy efficient ozone generation, carrying out research on new kinds of technologies and materials due to new laws and changing markets. The ozone generation industry is expanding into new markets, particularly in developing countries where access to clean water and air is a major concern. This presents new opportunities for companies in the industry to develop and market ozone-based solutions for these markets.



Advancements in ozone generation technology, such as the development of more efficient and compact ozone generators, are further driving the growth of the market. These new technologies are improving the efficiency and effectiveness of ozone generation, making it more accessible and cost-effective for a wider range of applications. Moreover, ozone generators offer a more environmentally friendly and sustainable solution for water and air purification, as they do not use harmful chemicals or leave behind harmful byproducts. In the healthcare industry, ozone generators are widely used in applications such as sterilization and disinfection. With growing concerns over healthcare-associated infections, the demand for ozone generators in healthcare is expected to continue to increase in the coming years.



The ozone generation industry has been growing in recent years due to increasing concerns about environmental pollution and the need for more effective water and air treatment methods. The industry is also driven by advances in technology, which have led to more efficient and cost-effective ozone generators. However, the ozone generation industry also faces challenges related to safety and regulation. Ozone gas can be dangerous if not used properly, and there are regulations in place to ensure that ozone generators meet safety standards.

The Report Includes:

An overview of the global market and technologies for ozone generation

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, 2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of ozone generation market based on type, application, and region

Identification of trends that are affecting the use of ozone generation technologies and their major source markets

Information on ozone generation methods, such as chemical reactions, electrical discharge, ultraviolet radiation, and photolysis of oxygen molecules

Analysis of underlying technological, environmental, legal/regulatory, and political trends that may influence the size and nature of the market

Coverage of advancements in ozone generation technology, and description of OGT categories for water applications, air and gas treatment, and medicine

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., MKS Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Xylem Inc., Industrie De Nora, and Ebara

Key Topics Covered:

Market Trends

Ozone Lifespan

Industry Landscape

History of Ozone Generation Technology

Megatrends and Innovations

Global Water Industry Trends

Life Cycle Assessment of Ozone Generators

Regulatory Trends

Major Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Awareness of Environmental Pollution

Stringent Regulations

Advancements in Technology

Increasing Adoption in Emerging Markets

Demand for Water is Soaring in Response to Global Population

Rapid Urbanization: the Growth and Challenges of Modern Cities

Rapid Growth in Industrialization

Growth in Water Treatment Industries

Climate Change, Extreme Weather Events and OGT

Greater Health Awareness

Higher Water Quality Standards

Population Shifts Guiding OGT Market

Increasing Global Water Consumption Raising OGT Demand

Freshwater Depletion and the Need for Water Purification

Water Scarcity and Stress Increasing Water Purification Needs

Mass Migrations Weighing Heavily on Water Supplies

Air Pollution is Expanding Interest in Air Purification

Ozone Generation Technologies and Global Wealth

OGT Use in Natural Disaster Response Incidents

OGTs and Healthy Work Environments

OGT Used to Decrease Harsh Chemical Use

Bottled Water Market Growth and OGT

Economic Benefits of Ozone Use

Availability of Trained Staff

Market Challenges/Restraints

Higher Installation Cost of Ozone Generation Technology

Lack of Awareness

Limited Access to Financing

Limited Scalability of Ozone Generation Technology

Competing Technologies: Ozone Not Alone

Technical Challenges

Pricing Pressure

Shortage of Semiconductor Chips

Key Market Growth Opportunities

Successfully Completed Projects Support OGT Market Growth

Ozone Therapy to Combat Illness

Varying Regional Acceptance of Ozone Therapy OGT's Effect on Thriving Medical Markets Media Safety Concerns Over Ozone Ozone Safety Measures

New Technologies Combating High Costs Associated With OGT

OGT and Food Security and Safety Issues

Semiconductor Industry's Volatility and Its Effects on the OGT Market

OGT and Endocrine Disrupting Compounds

Water Recycling and Reuse Market Spurring Growth of the OGT Market

Patent Analysis

Primozone's Improvement on Cold Plasma Ozone Generation

Ozone Nano-Bubbles of the Future

Rose Technology and Remote-Control Operation

Household Ozone Spray

Ozone to Degrade Aflatoxin

Xylem's Advanced Oxidation Process

Ecosphere Fracks With Ozone

Roving Blue Mvp Proven in Military Demonstrations

Scent Crusher Ozone Gear Bag

Touch Screen Water Faucet Ozone Generator

Mobile Disinfection Carts

Ozone Direct's Ozone Cabinet

Oxidation Technologies' Ozone Remediation Trailers

Primozone's Mobile and Containerized Sm900

Company Profiles

A2Z Ozone

Absolute Ozone

Aqua-Sun Ozone International

Argentox Ozone Technology

Biotek Environmental Science

Biozone Manufacturing Solutions

Bwt Holding

Chemtronics Technologies

Clearwater Tech

CMP

Dramm

Ebara

Eco Safe Systems

Elozo

Envron Environmental

ESCO

Evoqua Water Technologies

Faraday Ozone Products

Fin-Tek Ozone Water Treatment

Guardian Ozone

Hangzhou Rongxin Electronic Equipment

International Ozone Technologies

Jenesco

Kaufmann Umwelttechnik

Lenntech

Lifetech

Mazzei Injector Company

Medozons

Mellifiq

Metawater

Mitsubishi Electric

Mks Instruments

Norland International

Nutek International

Ozocan Corp.

Ozone Direct UK

Ozone Safe Food Technologies

Ozone Solutions

Ozone Water Systems

Ozonology

Pinnacle Ozone Solutions

Prominent

Promolife

Primozone Production

Qingdao Guolin Environmental Technology

Res Remediation Services

RGF Environmental

Sewec Ozon

Spartan Environmental Technologies

Teledyne Technologies

Toshiba

Triwin Watertec

Wassertec Ozone Systems

Xylem

