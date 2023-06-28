Global Sterile Injectable Drugs Contract Manufacturing Outsourcing (CMO) Industry Report 2022-2032: Growing Investments & Prefilled Syringes to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects

Dublin, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Manufacturing Outsourcing (CMO) of Sterile Injectable Drugs Market Report 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market will surpass US$22.3 billion in 2023



Rising Demand for Outsourcing Drug Manufacturing by Pharmaceutical Companies to Boost Market Growth



Over the last few decades, contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs) have evolved as a viable alternative to pharmaceutical businesses' in-house research and production departments. Contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs) are proven to be a successful business model as they become more integrated into pharmaceutical firms' value chains.

Despite the fact that the sector as a whole is expanding, many CMOs are encountering new obstacles. As a result of growing expenses, constantly improving technology, and a surge in mergers and acquisitions, competition in this sector has intensified. As a result of these considerations, organisations must decide what actions they might take to defend or improve their position.



Manufacturing costs are much lower in the Asia-Pacific area than in North America and Europe, and favourable laws are fuelling the rise of the CMO business. Despite the fact that API manufacturing services have mostly shifted to China and India, the United States remains the major site for pharmaceutical development outsourcing.

Several reasons contribute to this predicament, including the abundance of funding and the concentration of pharmaceutical research hubs in universities. Pharmaceutical development in poor countries is also unfavourable owing to quality difficulties, logistical constraints, and legal challenges.



Market Growth is Hindered by Growing Competition from Small Manufacturers



The market's discontinuance is considered in the perspective of the whole evaluation process for product lifespan and market viability. Drug discontinuation is defined as authorised products that are removed from the market or withdrawn for reasons other than safety or efficacy and are never again discontinued, marketed, exported, or used in the military. The possibility for a pharmaceutical corporation to pull a medicine from the market can have serious effects, including financial losses, loss of goodwill, and disrupted therapeutic research.



The consumer product literature contains well-developed dominating pricing methods, particularly skimming and penetration pricing. Pharmaceutical items use the same market-dynamic pricing mechanisms as other products. According to the current market study, the primary factor determining a product's pricing is a larger therapeutic benefit.

The greater the clinical benefit over previously accessible medications on the market, the higher the initial price of the product. If the sterile injectables medication product's life cycle was not extended, this incident might result in significant losses for the corporation and, finally, product termination.



Market Dynamics



Market Driving Factors

Growing Focus on Development to Treat Cancer

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Rapid FDA Approvals of Sterile Injectable Drugs to Fuel Market Growth

As Manufacturers Invest in New Manufacturing Facilities, The Demand for Sterile Injectables is Expected to Rise

Increasing Demand for Biologicals is Expected to Drive the Demand

Market Restraining Factors

Growing Competition from Small Manufacturers

High Operational Costs

Inadequate Healthcare Infrastructure Across Developing Economies Challenging Market Growth

Market Opportunities

Prefilled Syringes to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects

Growing Investments

Expanding Clinical Trial Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region

Market Challenges

Disruption of Clinical Trials Due to Pandemic Breakout

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Adare Pharma Solutions

Aenova Group

Almac Group

Avara Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Catalent, Inc.

CordenPharma

Eli Lilly and Company

Evonik Industries AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

FAMAR Health Care Services

Fresenius Kabi Ag

Grifols SA

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Lonza

Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Patheon, Inc. (Thermo Fischer)

Pfizer CentreOne

Recipharm AB

Siegfried Holding AG

Segments Covered in the Report

Molecule Type

Small Molecule

Large Molecule

Type

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Cytokines

Insulin

Peptide Hormones

Vaccines

Immunoglobulins

Blood Factors

Peptide Antibiotics

Others

Application

Cancer

Diabetes

Cardiovascular diseases

CNS

Infectious

Others

Container Type

Bottles

Ampoules

Vials

Prefilled syringes

Bags

Route of Administration

Subcutaneous (SC)

Intravenous (IV)

Intramuscular (IM)

Others

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

MEA

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1cz8bo

