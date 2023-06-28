Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Report 2023: Market is Projected to Surpass $65 Billion - Opportunities in the Growing Availability of Efficient Devices and Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

Dublin, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiovascular Devices Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cardiovascular Devices Market will surpass US$65 billion in 2023



Growth Potential in Emerging Economies



The high occurrence of diabetes along with the large geriatric population in these emerging economies such as Japan, India, China, & Brazil provides substantial development opportunities for the cardiovascular devices market. As per the World Health Organization over 18 million people die due to CVDs each year. Of these deaths, over three-fourths deaths are attributed to heart attack and stroke.

Besides, approximately two-thirds of CVD deaths take place in low-and middle-income nations where high blood pressure (BP) is amongst the most important risk factors. People at risk of CVD may exhibit high BP, glucose, and lipid along with overweight and obesity.

To identify those at the maximum risk of CVDs along with to ensure they receive suitable treatment is expected to prevent premature deaths. In Brazil, non-communicable diseases (NCDs), accounted for approximately three-fourths of total deaths. Therefore, potential across emerging nations is projected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the regional market players.



Growing Availability of Efficient Devices



The cardiovascular devices market is expected to witness exponential growth in the future with the high adoption of cutting-edge technologies to serve the rising disease burden.

In addition, there has been an increase in the incidence of heart diseases globally, which leads to the demand for efficient and state-of-the-art heart devices. The availability of cutting-edge devices has led to the implementation of these devices in developed nations. Besides, there has been a rise in government initiatives along with funding for research and development activities.

Further, investors are focusing on escalating the availability of advanced and economical cardiovascular devices in emerging markets. For instance, in 2020, AliveCor, one of the leading enterprise cardiac solution and AI-based ECG technology providers, launched KardiaMobile device in Mexico. This device is used to store, record, and transfer single-channel electrocardiogram rhythms from the patients.

This launch was done through a partnership between AliveCor and Mexico-based Inpharamo, a medical solutions company. Hence, growth in accessibility of efficient devices is projected to offer lucrative growth prospects over the forecast period.



Market Dynamics



Market Driving Factors

Increasing Prevalence of Obesity

Rising Consumption of Tobacco

Increasing Incidence of Coronary Artery Diseases (CAD)

Market Restraining Factors

Stringent Regulatory Requirements Delaying the Approval of Cardiac Devices

Market Opportunities

Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

Growing Availability of Efficient Devices

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Abbott

B. Braun SE

BD

BIOTRONIK SE & CO. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Cardinal Health

Cook Group

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic plc

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Terumo Corporation

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Segments Covered in the Report

Disease

Hypertension

Atrial Fibrillation

Chronic Ischemic Heart Diseases

Stroke

Heart Failure

Other Diseases

Type

Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

Therapeutic and Surgical Devices

End-users

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home and Ambulatory Care

Research Laboratories

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

MEA

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

