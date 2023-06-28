Global Neurostimulation Devices Market Report 2023-2033: Favourable Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario will Accelerate Market Growth

Dublin, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurostimulation Devices Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Neurostimulation Devices Market will surpass US$9 billion in 2023



Favourable Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario will Accelerate Neurostimulation Devices Market Growth



Presence of regulatory bodies such as MHRA and NICE for clinical and safety guidelines and enabling regulatory approval of neurostimulation devices under Class III devices will favour industry growth in the future.

Growing focus of regulatory authorities in addressing the need for effective drug development for neurological disorders will accelerate business growth. For instance, Stimwave Technologies was granted the authorization to decide on the reimbursement with healthcare insurers over and above of the DRG payment limits for its chronic pain management products.



Complications Associated with Usage of Neurostimulation Devices



The complications in neurostimulation devices are majorly categorized into hardware complications, biological complications, and programming or therapy-related complications. Some of the hardware-related complications include battery depletion, flipping, lead migration, and recharging difficulties.

Biological complications include the pain related to device components, wound infections, skin erosion, complications related to device removal, and accidental dural puncture. Programming related complications include loss of paranesthesia or painful paranesthesia. Complications related to programming are not very frequent, however it could result in device removal due to therapy failure.

These aforementioned complications act as challenges in the adoption of neurostimulation devices, thereby restraining the growth of the market.



Lack of Skilled Healthcare Practitioners



The inadequate number of healthcare practitioners with the required skills to manage and treat neurological diseases will hamper industry growth over the coming years.

Treatment and assessment are required to support diagnosis in a few cases. In most of cases, individual test results need to be interpreted carefully that requires skilled expertise. In most of the low and middle-income countries, access to healthcare services is challenging due to financial constraints, there is a shortage of skilled nurses and doctors, neurologists are rare, and neurological diagnostic services are not present.

Even when neurological diseases are diagnosed, lack of patient information, and usage of traditional medicine delay the initiation of treatment.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

Growing Investments by Companies and Organizations Across the Globe

Technological Advancements in Neurostimulation Devices

Market Restraining Factors

Complications Associated with Usage of Neurostimulation Devices

Lack of Skilled Healthcare Practitioners

Market Opportunities

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries in Developed Countries

Increasing Number of Elderly Patients with Neurological Disorders

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Abbott Laboratories

Advanced Bionics AG (Sonova)

Boston Scientific Corporation

BrainCo, Inc

Cochlear Limited

ElectroCore Inc.

Helbling Holding AG

Innovative Health Solutions, Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic

MicroTransponder

Neuronetics, Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Natus medical Incorporated

Parasym Ltd.

Synapse Biomedical Inc

tVNS Technologies GmbH (Cerbomed)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Deep Brain Stimulator

Gastric Electric Stimulator

Spinal Cord Stimulator

Sacral Nerve Stimulator

Vagus Nerve Stimulator

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

By Application

Pain Management

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Depression

Dystonia

Gastroparesis

Parkinson's Disease

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

MEA

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

