Worldwide Oncology Partnering Deals Collection 2016-2023: Access to Headline, Upfront, Milestone and Royalty Data

The is report provides an understanding and access to the oncology partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
- Trends in oncology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to over 6,000 oncology deal records
- The leading oncology deals by value since 2016
- Most active oncology dealmakers
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter oncology partnering deals. The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors oncology technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
This report provides details of the latest oncology agreements announced in the healthcare sector.
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive oncology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering oncology deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for oncology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are the sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
