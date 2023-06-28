Global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Industry Report 2023-2033 - Expansion of Fill and Finish CMOs Present Business Opportunities for the $15+ Billion Global Market

Dublin, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market will surpass US$15.28 billion in 2023, this work calculates. The report predicts strong revenue growth through to 2033. this work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

Every year, new and unique drug products and technologies come out. This changes the way biopharma works and what kinds of treatments are possible. This is partly because outsourcing gives them the ability and freedom to do so. Emerging and virtual companies that are driving the future pipeline depend heavily on external development partners, and not just for hard-to-make products. Even more well-known companies are signing contracts with CDMOs to get access to their resources and certain skills. In cell and gene therapy (CGT), many of the chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) jobs, such as process development, analytical development, testing, manufacturing, and filling and finishing, are done by outside companies. Outsourcing can happen at almost any point in the life cycle of a treatment, all the way up until it goes on the market.



CGTs have problems that require expensive and hard-to-find consumables, tools, space, and talent. This could lead a company to think about outsourcing clinical through commercial manufacturing processes. Big companies have the means to develop and make products, but they may need help with certain tasks, such as specialised analytical assays or studies to improve the way a process works. Small companies, which make up most of the advanced biotherapeutic developers right now, don't have a lot of internal development and manufacturing capacity or experience, so they tend to outsource process development, process scaling up, and manufacturing.

Market Dynamics

Driving Factors Rise in Investment by CMOs for Capacity Expansion Cost and Time Saving Benefits Offered by Contract Services Outsourcing as a Driver for Market Growth Growing Investments in Orphan Drugs

Restraining Factors Pricing Pressure to Impede Market Growth Regulatory Scenarios Overcapacity Likely to Challenge Market Growth

Opportunities Expansion of Fill and Finish CMOs Emergence of Single-Use Bioprocessing Equipment & Solutions Emerging Economies to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities



Key Questions Answered in the Report

How is the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market?

How will each biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?

How will the market shares for each biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?

Will leading biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market?

Where is the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Leading companies and the potential for market growth:

AbbVie, Inc.

AGC Biologics

Avantor, Inc.

Binex Co. Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Cambrex Corporation

Catalent Inc

Curia Global, Inc.

Cytiva

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

JRS PHARMA

Jubilant Pharma Limited

KBI Biopharma

Lonza

Pfizer CentreOne

ProBioGen

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Samsung Biologics

Sandoz

TOYOBO Co. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

WuXi Biologics

In summary, this 350+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for Source, service, product, company size, and scale of operations, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2033 for five regional and 23 key national markets - See forecasts for the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 22 of the major companies involved in the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market, 2023 to 2033.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only this report contains, staying informed with invaluable business intelligence.



Information found nowhere else



With this new report, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how this work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. The study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market, 2023 to 2033, market-leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.



