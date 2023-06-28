Space Summit 2023: Chips in Space - Focus on Organs-on-Chips Being Deployed on Board the the International Space Station (ISS): (Orlando, Florida, United States - July 26-27, 2023)

Dublin, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Summit 2023: Chips in Space" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Welcome to The Space Summit 2023: Chips in Space to be held July 26-27, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

Space Summit 2023 brings together the most up-to-date information on the deployment of life sciences technologies in space aboard the International Space Station (ISS) specifically-focusing on organs-on-chips being deployed on board the ISS.

Registered delegates receive full access to all co-located, concurrent tracks to maximize scientific exchange and networking.

The Space Summit 023 brings together speakers from various disciplines united by the opportunities to accelerate science and innovation through research in microgravity aboard the International Space Station (ISS), and some of the other projects such as the Axiom Station in development.

In this summit, we bring the latest developments relating to stem cells, tissue chips in space, tissue engineering, mechanobiology, and 3D-bioprinting in space.

The summit features academic as well as industry presentations from stakeholders in the field and invites companies to participate who are looking to develop technologies synergizing with the experiments aboard the ISS.

Jana Stoudemire (Axiom Space) and Marc Giulianotti (Sierra Space) are the Co-Chairpersons of this Conference.

Major Themes Addressed in this Summit:

3D-Printing in Space

Organs-on-Chips in Space

Microphysiological Systems in Space

Agenda Topics

3D-Bioprinting in Orbit on Station

3D-Organoid Models for Disease in Microgravity Conditions

Effect of Microgravity on Drug Responses

Organs-on-Chips as a Platform for Studying Effects of Microgravity on Human Physiology

Tissue Chips in Space NIH/NCATS-ISS US National Laboratory Projects

Agenda:

Wednesday, 26 July 2023

08:00 - Conference Registration and Materials Pick-Up + Coffee

Session Title: Emerging Trends and Themes in the Microphysiological Systems (MPS) Space

Session Chairperson: Professor Mike Shuler, Cornell University and Hesperos

09:00 - Michael Shuler - Conference Chair

Making Microphysiological Systems (MPS) Useful

Michael Shuler, Samuel B. Eckert Professor of Engineering, Cornell University, President Hesperos, Inc., United States of America

09:30 - Jason Ekert - Keynote Presentation

An Outlook Towards Adoption of MPS in Drug Development

Jason Ekert, Head US Discovery Translational Technology, UCB Pharma, United States of America

10:00 - Reyk Horland - Keynote Presentation

The Impact of Integrated Multi-Organ-Chip Systems in Substance Testing: Progress and Future Outlook

Reyk Horland, CEO, TissUse GmbH, Germany

10:30 - Mid-Morning Coffee Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall

11:15 - James Hickman - Keynote Presentation

Human-on-a-Chip Systems as Pre-Clinical Models for Neurological Diseases and Disorders

James Hickman, Professor, Nanoscience Technology, Chemistry, Biomolecular Science and Electrical Engineering, University of Central Florida; Chief Scientist, Hesperos, United States of America

11:45 - Mandy Esch - Keynote Presentation

Design and Operation of Pumpless Multi-Organ Microphysiological Devices

Mandy Esch, Project Leader, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), United States of America

12:15 - Networking Lunch - Network with Colleagues and Meet Exhibitors

14:00 - Gretchen Mahler - Keynote Presentation

Calcific Aortic Valve Disease on a Chip

Gretchen Mahler, Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Binghamton University, United States of America

14:30 - Multiorgan Microphysiological Systems as Tools to Study Complex Diseases

Martin Trapecar, Assistant Professor, Johns Hopkins University, United States of America

15:00 - Intelligent Droplet Screen for High-Throughput Single Cell Level Tumor Profiling on Extracellular Matrix

Chia-Hung Chen, Associate Professor, City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong

15:30 - Mid-Afternoon Coffee Break and Networking

16:00 - Matthias von Herrath - Keynote Presentation

Title to be Confirmed.

Matthias von Herrath, Vice President and Senior Medical Officer, Novo Nordisk, Professor, La Jolla Institute, United States of America

16:30 - Tissue Chips in Space: Modeling Human Disease States in Microgravity

Dmitriy Krepkiy, Program Officer, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), United States of America

17:00 - Close of Conference Programming + Networking Reception with Beer and Wine

18:30 - Close of Conference Day

Thursday, 27 July 2023

08:00 - Morning Coffee and Networking in the Exhibit Hall

09:00 - Michael Roberts - Keynote Presentation

Biomanufacturing and In-Space Production Applications on the ISS National Lab

Michael Roberts, Chief Scientific Officer, International Space Station National Laboratory, United States of America

09:45 - Jana Stoudemire - Conference Chair

Humanity's Next Chapter

Jana Stoudemire, Director, In-Space Manufacturing, Axiom Space, United States of America

10:30 - Morning Coffee Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall

11:15 - Marc Giulianotti - Conference Chair

The Orbital Age

Marc Giulianotti, Sr. Manager, In Space Biomanufacturing, Sierra Space, United States of America

12:00 - DNA-Inspired Janus Base Nanomaterials for Cartilage Tissue Chip Applications

Yupeng Chen, Associate Professor, University of Connecticut, United States of America

12:30 - Applying Analytics to Muscle Tissue Chip Real-Time Biomechanics for In-Space Biomonitoring of Tissue Degradation

Siobhan Malany, Associate Professor, University of Florida and Founder, Micro-gRx, United States of America

13:00 - Networking Luncheon in the Exhibit Hall -- Network with the Exhibitors and Engage with Colleagues

