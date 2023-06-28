Smart Cities Market Research Report 2023: 5G Narrow-Band, Mid-Band, and Millimeter Wave in Smart Cities to Reach $153.4 Billion by 2028

Dublin, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Cities Market 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Select Report Findings:

Overall value of the global smart cities market to exceed $2.9 trillion by 2028

The artificial intelligence market in smart cities to reach $326 billion by 2028

North America is the largest region with 32.1% of the total smart cities market

The infrastructure segment is the largest technology area with 71.8% of the total market

5G narrow-band, mid-band, and millimeter wave in smart cities to reach $153.4 billion by 2028

This report evaluates the smart cities market including leading vendors and strategies (such as a single vs. multi-vendor centric approach), infrastructure, solutions, applications, and services. The report analyzes market factors driving solution adoption, technology readiness and fitness for use, and other considerations.

The report assesses the aforementioned factors to derive penetration and revenue to forecast market value for the period of 2023 to 2028. The report also analyses the role of technology in accelerating digital transformation including AI, edge processing, 5G deployment and usage, and advanced data analytics.

The majority of the world's population lives in an urban area and this is projected to grow to 73% by 2050. Global metropolitan areas are facing unprecedented challenges as the pace of urbanization is increasing at a pace that is testing the ability of city planners to meet the current and anticipated needs of its citizens. In addition, the enhanced mobility of modern society has created extreme competition between cities to attract skilled residents, corporations, and related jobs.

Smart cities represent a combination of solutions deployed in an urban environment to transform the administration and support of living and working environments to meet these challenges. Accordingly, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) are transforming at a rapid rate, driven by urbanization, the industrialization of emerging economies, and the specific needs of various smart city initiatives. Smart city development is emerging as a focal point for growth drivers in several key ICT areas including AI, IoT, connected devices, broadband wireless, edge computing, and big data analytics.

Technological innovation is one of the driving factors for the development of cities. These innovations are also important support for those searching for new ways to manage resources and deliver services. A preponderance of smart city technologies is currently being developed to manage specific issues in energy distribution, energy management, transportation management, and public safety. New generations of sensor networks, big data analytics, and IoT applications are being deployed in public and privately managed physical spaces to meet these requirements, though many challenges remain.

An important focus area for smart cities is technology infrastructure to enable smart utilities (smart grids, sanitation, water, and gas), smarter buildings, and workplaces. Systems and resources are intertwined as mobility, communications, energy, water, platforms, monitoring/control, performance management, predictability, and forecasting all merge together. We see great synergy coming in public and corporate collaboration, but it will take up to twenty years to fully develop.

Major initiatives are beginning to make a substantial positive impact as critical milestones are achieved. This includes network and system interoperability, security and privacy controls, and technology integration. For the latter, one of the key areas that we see is the combination of AI and IoT forming "thinking" cities that rely upon the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT).

Industry verticals we see as early beneficiaries include utilities, public safety, and transportation. Specific AIoT-enhanced smart city solutions within these verticals are poised to improve the overall efficiency and operational effectiveness of delivery systems as well as human capital management.

Optimizing systems and services for the smart cities market will be an ongoing process. This is because developing a smart city represents an ongoing transformation process in which the correct environment for smart solutions to be efficiently accepted takes shape over a period of decades. Sustainable smart city technology deployments depend upon careful planning and execution as well as monitoring and adjustments as necessary.

For example, feature/functionality must be blended to work efficiently across many different industry verticals as smart city solutions address the needs of disparate market segments with multiple overlapping and sometimes mutually exclusive requirements. This will stimulate the need for both cross-industry coordination as well as orchestration of many different capabilities across several important technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

Smart City Overview

A Global Need for a Smarter Urban Environment

All Cities are "Smart" but some are Smarter than Others

Smart City Strategy and Planning

Smart City Considerations

Existing vs. New City Approach

Smart City Development Factors

Smart City Services Life Cycle

Smart Community Services

Smart City Business Models

Smart City Market Analysis

Smart City Market Drivers

High Bandwidth, Low Latency, and Reliable Communications

Reduced Energy Consumption with Smart Energy Solutions

Active Citizen Engagement Leads to Greater Smart City Support

Improving Governance Services and National Security

Accelerating Digital Transformation

Fostering Urban Development

Smart City Solution Focus Areas

1 Smart Public Safety for Citizens

2 Smart Public Safety for Service Providers

Smart City Infrastructure

Specific Smart City Solution Areas

Asset Tracking and Control

Field and Home Area Network Solutions

AI and Big Data supported Smart City Hubs

Smart City Applications in Citizen Service

Mobility Solutions, Governance, and Security in Smart Cities

Smart City Technology Analysis

Machine to Machine and Internet of Things

Machine to Machine Technologies and Communications

Internet of Things in Smart Cities

Smart City Data Management Technologies and Solutions

Artificial Intelligence in Smart Cities

Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) in Smart Cities

Combined AIoT and Data Analytics in Smart Cities

Metropolitan and Wide Area Communications

5G

Short Range Communication Technology

Next Generation Computing support of Smart Cities

Smart City Development by Region and Country

North America

Europe

Spain

United Kingdom

Asia Pacific

India

China

South Korea

Latin America

Middle East

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Africa

Smart City Value Chain and Application Analysis

Smart City Ecosystem Analysis

Smart City Product and Service Provider Opportunity Analysis

Smart City Network Service Providers

Smart City Managed Service Providers

Managed Smart City Infrastructure Services

Managed Smart City Data Services

Industry Specific Smart City Managed Services Solutions

Equipment vs. Software and Service based Approach

Smart City Vendor and Service Provider Analysis

Smart Cities Projects

Smart Traffic Management of Miami-Dade

Waste Management in Sweden

Creating a Health Hub

Smart London Plan

Recycling Project in Finland

Danish City Gains Efficiency with Cloud-based Productivity Tools

City of Seoul Case Study

Bauru scores big with GE LED signals

Integrated Smart City Transportation System

Smart Meter Solutions for Water Utilities

Smart Cities Market Forecast 2023 - 2028

Global Smart Cities Market 2023 - 2028

Smart Cities Market in Aggregate

Smart Cities Market by Technology

Smart Cities Market by Application

Artificial Intelligence Market in Smart Cities

AI Market in Smart Cities by Technology

AIoT (AI + IoT) Powerful Driver for Smart City Innovation

IoT Market in Smart Cities

5G Market in Smart Cities

Cloud Computing Market in Smart Cities

Big Data Analytics Market in Smart Cities

Quantum Computing Market in Smart Cities

Edge Computing Market in Smart Cities

High Performance Computing Market in Smart Cities

Regional Smart Cities Market Forecast 2023 - 2028

Smart Cities Market by Region

