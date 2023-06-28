Diabetes Assays Pipeline Analysis Report 2023: Stages of Development, Segments, Territory, Regulatory Path and Key Companies

Dublin, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Assays Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive information about the Diabetes Assays pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.



Diabetes Assays comprises of C-Peptide Assay, Glycated Hemoglobin (HbA1c) Lab Assay, Glycated Hemoglobin (HbA1c) Point of care (POC) Assay, Insulin Assay and Fasting Glucose Assay.



Scope

Extensive coverage of the Diabetes Assays under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Diabetes Assays and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved/Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment/industry

Reasons to Buy

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Diabetes Assays under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Diabetes Assays Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Diabetes Assays - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Diabetes Assays - Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Diabetes Assays - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Diabetes Assays - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Diabetes Assays - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date



4 Diabetes Assays - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Diabetes Assays Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Diabetes Assays - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 Diabetes Assays Companies and Product Overview



6 Diabetes Assays- Recent Developments



7 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Abcodia Ltd

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp

Adipomics Inc

Aditxt Inc

Alfa Wassermann Inc

AmideBio, LLC

Aura Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd

Beckman Coulter Inc

Biocrates Life Sciences AG

BioDesign Institute at Arizona State University

CellCarta Precision Medicine Inc

Confer Health Inc

Drexel University

ELITechGroup Inc

Enable Biosciences Inc

FibroStatin SL

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd

GATC DB Care Corp

Gelteq Pty Ltd

Genesis Detection Systems, Inc.

Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd

Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research

Hemex Health Inc

Human Cell Design SAS

IntraMed Diagnostics, LLC

Janssen Diagnostics LLC

Johns Hopkins University

L2 Diagnostics LLC

Matter Diagnostics

MediSure Canada Inc

Mellitus LLC

Numares AG

Peri Rx Inc

PortaScience Inc

Precision Diabetes LLC

Protagen AG

Queen Mary University of London

QuickCheck Health Inc

Sebia SA

Sera Prognostics Inc

Singulex Inc

SomaLogic Inc

The Forsyth Institute

University of Canterbury

University of Colorado

University of Florida

University of Newcastle

University of Oxford

University of South Florida

University of Strathclyde

Vactech Oy

Wave 80 Biosciences Inc

Xhale Inc

Yaathum Biotech Pvt Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tsj06u



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.