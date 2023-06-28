Diabetes Assays Pipeline Analysis Report 2023: Stages of Development, Segments, Territory, Regulatory Path and Key Companies

Dublin, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Assays Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides comprehensive information about the Diabetes Assays pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
Diabetes Assays comprises of C-Peptide Assay, Glycated Hemoglobin (HbA1c) Lab Assay, Glycated Hemoglobin (HbA1c) Point of care (POC) Assay, Insulin Assay and Fasting Glucose Assay.
Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Diabetes Assays under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Diabetes Assays and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved/Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment/industry
Reasons to Buy
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Diabetes Assays under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Diabetes Assays Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Diabetes Assays - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Diabetes Assays - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 Diabetes Assays - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 Diabetes Assays - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 Diabetes Assays - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
4 Diabetes Assays - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Diabetes Assays Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Diabetes Assays - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Diabetes Assays Companies and Product Overview
6 Diabetes Assays- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Abcodia Ltd
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp
- Adipomics Inc
- Aditxt Inc
- Alfa Wassermann Inc
- AmideBio, LLC
- Aura Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd
- Beckman Coulter Inc
- Biocrates Life Sciences AG
- BioDesign Institute at Arizona State University
- CellCarta Precision Medicine Inc
- Confer Health Inc
- Drexel University
- ELITechGroup Inc
- Enable Biosciences Inc
- FibroStatin SL
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd
- GATC DB Care Corp
- Gelteq Pty Ltd
- Genesis Detection Systems, Inc.
- Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd
- Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research
- Hemex Health Inc
- Human Cell Design SAS
- IntraMed Diagnostics, LLC
- Janssen Diagnostics LLC
- Johns Hopkins University
- L2 Diagnostics LLC
- Matter Diagnostics
- MediSure Canada Inc
- Mellitus LLC
- Numares AG
- Peri Rx Inc
- PortaScience Inc
- Precision Diabetes LLC
- Protagen AG
- Queen Mary University of London
- QuickCheck Health Inc
- Sebia SA
- Sera Prognostics Inc
- Singulex Inc
- SomaLogic Inc
- The Forsyth Institute
- University of Canterbury
- University of Colorado
- University of Florida
- University of Newcastle
- University of Oxford
- University of South Florida
- University of Strathclyde
- Vactech Oy
- Wave 80 Biosciences Inc
- Xhale Inc
- Yaathum Biotech Pvt Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tsj06u
Source: GlobalData
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.