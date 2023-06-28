Assessment of the Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market 2023-2027 - Leading Players are General Motors, BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Nissan and Volkswagen Group Among Others

Dublin, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market - 8th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market is the eighth consecutive report analysing the latest developments on the connected car market worldwide. This strategic research report provides you with 260 pages of unique business intelligence including industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on car populations and new car registrations worldwide.

Comprehensive overview of the car OEM telematics value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Detailed profiles of 21 major car OEMs and their telematics propositions.

Updated market forecasts by region lasting until 2027.

This report answers the following questions:

What is the current status of the car OEM telematics industry?

Which are the key OEM telematics applications?

Which are the leading telematics service providers?

How are mobile operators and MVNOs positioning themselves in the telematics value chain?

What telematics offerings are available from the leading car OEMs today?

What business models are used by car OEMs?

How will the market evolve in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and MEA?

How will autonomous cars, electric vehicles and carsharing change the need for connectivity?

Who should read this report?

The Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market is the foremost source of information about the rapid adoption of car telematics. Whether you are a car manufacturer, telematics service provider, telecom operator, content provider, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from our in-depth research.

Key Topics Covered:

1 The Global Passenger Car Market

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Passenger cars in use by region

1.1.2 New passenger car registration trends

1.2 Car manufactures

1.2.1 Toyota Motor Corporation

1.2.2 Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

1.2.3 Volkswagen Group

1.2.4 Stellantis

1.2.5 Ford Motor Company

1.2.6 General Motors

1.2.7 Mercedes-Benz Group

1.2.8 BMW Group

1.2.9 Honda Motor

1.2.10 Hyundai Motor Group

1.3 Overview of OEM telematics services

1.3.5 Business models

1.4 Regulatory compliance

1.5 Market trends

1.5.1 Hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and all-electric vehicles

1.5.2 Carsharing and personal transportation as a service

1.5.3 ADAS and autonomous driving technologies

1.5.4 Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communications

2 Car Telematics Solutions

2.1 Car telematics infrastructure

2.2 Car telematics infrastructure

2.2.1 eCall and roadside assistance

2.2.2 Stolen vehicle tracking

2.2.3 Motor insurance telematics

2.2.4 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance

2.2.5 Over-the-air updates

2.2.6 Leasing and rental fleet management

2.2.7 Electronic toll collection and congestion charging

2.2.8 Remote control and convenience services

2.2.9 Connected navigation and infotainment

2.2.10 Connected in-vehicle payments

2.2.11 Wi-Fi hotspot

2.3 Connectivity options

2.3.1 Tethered devices

2.3.2 Integrated smartphone solutions

2.3.3 Embedded connectivity solutions

3 OEM Telematics Propositions

3.1 BMW

3.2 BYD Auto

3.3 Changan Motors

3.4 Ford Motor Company

3.5 Geely

3.6 General Motors

3.7 Great Wall Motors

3.8 Honda Motor Company

3.9 Hyundai Motor Group

3.10 Jaguar Land Rover Automotive

3.11 Mazda Motor Corporation

3.12 Mercedes-Benz Group

3.13 Nissan Motor Company

3.14 Renault Group

3.15 SAIC Motors

3.16 Stellantis

3.17 Subaru

3.18 Tesla

3.19 Toyota Motor Corporation

3.20 Volkswagen Group

3.21 Volvo Cars

4 Connected Car Ecosystem Players

4.1 Telematics service providers

4.1.1 Airbiquity

4.1.2 Beijing Yesway Information Technology

4.1.3 Cerence

4.1.4 Harman International

4.1.5 IMS

4.1.6 Octo Telematics

4.1.7 PATEO

4.1.8 SiriusXM Connected Vehicle Services

4.1.9 Targa Telematics

4.1.10 WirelessCar

4.1.11 Xevo

4.2 Mobile operators

4.2.1 America Movil

4.2.2 AT&T

4.2.3 China Unicom

4.2.4 Deutsche Telekom

4.2.5 KDDI

4.2.6 Orange

4.2.7 T-Mobile USA

4.2.8 Telefonica Group

4.2.9 Verizon Communications

4.2.10 Vodafone and Vodafone Automotive

4.3 IoT managed service providers

4.3.1 Aeris

4.3.2 Airnity

4.3.3 Cubic Telecom

4.3.4 Tata Communications

4.3.5 Transatel

4.4 Marketplace and developer platform providers

4.4.1 CCC Intelligent Solutions

4.4.2 High Mobility

4.4.3 LexisNexis

4.4.4 Otonomo

4.4.5 Smartcar

4.4.6 Verisk Analytics

4.4.7 Wejo

5 Market Forecasts and Trends

5.1 Car telematics forecasts

5.2 Application trends

5.2.1 Mass market safety services driven by regional mandates

5.2.2 OEM SVT services compete with aftermarket services in many countries

5.2.3 Connected navigation faces competition from free smartphone apps

5.2.4 Handset based infotainment services complement embedded solutions

5.2.5 Remote control features have become standard and continue to evolve

5.2.6 CRM solutions and vehicle diagnostics enable improved customer care

5.2.7 Connectivity enables new car distribution models

5.2.8 OEMs increasingly involved in usage-based insurance products

5.2.9 Wi-Fi hotspots enable convenient connectivity for passengers

5.2.10 Over-the-air (OTA) updates reduce recall expenses

5.2.11 Call centre convenience services are less common

5.2.12 AI-powered in-car personal assistants to complement concierge services

5.2.13 Apple CarPlay and Android Auto drive uptake of smartphone integration

5.2.14 Automotive OEMs to collaborate in a wide ecosystem of partners

5.2.15 Data exchanges to make OEM data available for third-party providers

5.2.16 In-vehicle commerce platforms are emerging on mature markets

5.2.17 China is the main market for C-V2X deployments

5.2.18 New car assessment programmes to drive demand for V2X

5.2.19 Android Automotive OS and Google Automotive Services gain traction

5.2.20 Automotive OEMs affected by the 3G sunset in North America

5.2.21 TSPs adjust to automotive OEMs insourcing strategies

5.3 Value chain analysis

5.3.1 Automotive OEM suppliers

5.3.2 Telematics service providers

5.3.3 Car manufacturers

5.3.4 Telecoms industry players

5.3.5 Software, application and content suppliers

5.4 Mergers and acquisitions

Companies Mentioned

Aeris

Airbiquity

Airnity

América Móvil

AT&T

Audi

Beijing Yesway Information Technology

BMW Group

BYD Auto

Cariad

Cerence

Changan Motors

China Unicom

Cubic Telecom

Deutsche Telekom

Ford Motor Company

Free2Move

Geely

General Motors

GM OnStar telematics services

Great Wall Motors

Harman International

Honda Motor

Hyundai Motor Group

IMS

Infiniti

Jaguar Land Rover

KDDI

Kia

Leasys

LexisNexis

Mazda Motor Corporation

Mercedes-Benz Group

Nissan Motor Company

Octo Telematics

Orange

Otonomo

Peugeot

Citroën

DS Automobiles

Vauxhall

Opel

Porsche

Renault Group

SAIC Motors

SiriusXM Connected Vehicle Services

Stellantis

Subaru

T-Mobile USA

Targa Telematics

Tata Communications

Telefónica Group

Tesla

Toyota Motor Corporation

Transatel

Verisk Analytics

Verizon Communications

Vodafone

Volkswagen Group

Volvo Cars

Wejo

WirelessCar

Xevo



