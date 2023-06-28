Car Washing Service Market to reach $33 Bn by 2032, Predicts Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Car Washing Service Market size is expected to cross a valuation of USD 33 billion by 2032, , according to latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The growing sales of automobiles worldwide are driving the industry growth. As per the IEA, in 2021, U.S. electric car sales witnessed a spike of 4.5% in terms of market share., reaching 630,000 units. Many governments in developed and developing economies are making heavy investments in expanding their automobile sector, which will increase the demand for car washing services. Business players in the field are focusing on advancing the capabilities of car washing technology, which will further accelerate market growth over the next ten years.

Cash payments to gain popularity

The car washing service market from the cash payment segment will register exponential gains through 2032. The convenience and accessibility of cash payments favor their adoption among customers who do not have access to electronic payment methods or prefer not to use them. Additionally, cash payment offers a higher level of privacy and eliminates any potential risks associated with electronic transactions, such as data breaches or identity theft. It gives customers better control over their spending and budgeting, leading to increased traction.

Tunnel-based car washing services to gain traction

Industry size from the tunnels segment will grow at a lucrative CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Rising demand for faster and more convenient car washes has increased the demand for automated car wash tunnels. In addition, these tunnels have the potential to accommodate a high volume of vehicles to be processed quickly, which makes them suitable for areas with traffic congestion. They also ensure consistency in every wash and can accommodate a range of vehicle sizes and types, favoring segment growth.

Asia Pacific to dominate the car washing service business statistics

Asia Pacific car washing service industry is expected to cross USD 8.5 billion by 2032. Growing population and rapid urbanization have led to higher vehicle ownership in the region, increasing the demand for car washing services. As per International Trade Administration, China’s domestic production of vehicles is projected to reach 35 million units by 2025. Moreover, growing awareness about vehicle maintenance is further working in favor of regional growth.

Car Washing Service Market Players

Magic Hands Car Wash, Splash Car Wash, Tommy's Express Car Wash, Wash Depot Holdings Inc, Quick Quack Car Wash, and True Blue Car Wash, LLC, among others

Car Washing Service Industry News:

In March 2023, BlueWave Express and ClearWater Express Wash, two of the industry giants in the car washing space, inked a deal to partner with CarWashKing to create an integrated management team and become the largest developer of express car washes in Texas.

