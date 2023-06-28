Ameritek Ventures: ESM Software, Inc. Will Release Version 2 of Its Business Decision Making Software With Artificial Intelligence

CHICAGO, IL, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTC Markets: ATVK), an emerging technology provider of robotic technology, artificial intelligence software, machine learning processes, and blockchain cloud software for businesses and governments, announced today that its subsidiary ESM Software, Inc. will release its Business Decision Making software products with artificial intelligence capabilities later this year.

ESM Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Ameritek Ventures, Inc. It strategizes and provides performance management software and services that help organizations formulate, implement, measure, and improve their business strategy. ESM Software offers solutions for balanced scorecards, employee performance appraisals, objectives and key results, risk, and cybersecurity management.

ESM Software is integrating artificial intelligence into its software products to enhance the functionality and usability of its solutions. Artificial intelligence will enable ESM Software's users to leverage data-driven insights, automate processes, optimize resources, and improve outcomes.

Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Ameritek Ventures, Inc., said, "We are confident of the progress that ESM Software in developing cutting-edge software solutions for business strategy and performance management. By adding artificial intelligence to our software products, we produce a competitive advantage for our users."

Ameritek Ventures, Inc. is a technology holding company that owns and operates multiple hardware products and software services beneficial to businesses, organizations, and governments. Ameritek Ventures' portfolio includes FlexFridge Inc., a portable innovative mini-fridge manufacturer; DittoMask Inc., a high filtration sports mask maker; Augmum Inc., an augmented reality AI-integrated technology developer; and ESM Software, Inc., a strategy and performance management software provider.

About ESM Software, Inc.

ESM Software, Inc. is a software technology provider developing business strategy management solutions. ESM software presents a comprehensive program list that transforms business plans into reality. The company aims to improve organizational processes across industries in conducting business strategies and measuring performances to achieve company goals by providing easy-to-use, efficient, and accurate Balanced Scorecard metrics in calibrating KPIs and team productivity. Thus, the enterprise service management software offers an efficient framework that streamlines plan execution and helps business leaders make better decisions.

About Ameritek Ventures, Inc.

Ameritek Ventures is a group of companies that provides various world-class software and hardware products and services beneficial to businesses, organizations, and governments. We manufacture and innovate advanced technological developments in the medical industry, portable medical use mini fridge. Ameritek Ventures explores augmented reality technology with Augmum, Inc. Augmum, Inc., a subsidiary of Ameritek Ventures, Inc., is a glove and glasses augmented reality technology manufacturer. Augmum creates motion-tracking robotic hands, touch-sensing gloves, and virtual-reality glasses using machine learning systems, haptic technology, and augmented technology to control its six-axis robotic arm.

Safe Harbor

This is the "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," and "continue" (or the negation thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Ameritek Ventures assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements. It is not obligated to update or correct information prepared by third parties not paid for by Ameritek Ventures. Investors are encouraged to review Ameritek Ventures' public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC market filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations, and risks associated with the company and its operations.

Investor Relations

