Global Military Laser Systems Market Size To Grow USD 10.9 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 10.01%

New York, United States , June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Military Laser Systems Market Size is to grow from USD 4.2 Billion in 2022 to USD 10.9 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.01% during the forecast period.

Military laser systems use direct-to-diode sources with robust designs to withstand the substantial stress and vibrations involved with deployment in hazardous environments. Military lasers are employed to confuse and dazzle opponents in a variety of applications, including targeting systems, night vision equipment, distraction devices, and psychological warfare. Advances in different kilowatt laser combination techniques, beam control technology for energy adjustment, and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) are likely to boost demand for laser-directed weapons. The military laser systems market has grown significantly in recent years and is expected to grow further. This growth may be ascribed to several causes, including higher defense spending, developments in laser technology, the requirement for precision-guided weapons, a rising need for updating military assets, and an emphasis on boosting situational awareness and engagement capabilities. Due to the escalation of geopolitical difficulties, the military is implementing cutting-edge laser systems onboard a range of military platforms to serve military personnel's combat and non-combat demands.

The use of laser-based communications for military applications, which are very helpful for tactical and strategic objectives, is a significant contributing factor driving the growth of the military laser systems market. Military laser systems are used for offensive and defensive operations in a range of air, ground, marine, and space missions. Laser-based weapons are also being deployed by several countries and are expected to be the weapons of the future. Moreover, the military and defense sectors invest heavily in R&D and weapon development programs. Furthermore, the market for military laser systems is being pushed partly by a rise in geopolitical issues and terrorist activities throughout the world. Furthermore, the initial cost of developing military laser systems is high due to the necessity for adequate time for research and development, infrastructure for building laser systems from the ground up, field testing, demonstration, and installation.

The worldwide military laser systems market is segmented by product into LiDAR, 3D scanning, laser weapon, and laser range finder.

The 3D scanning segment is dominating the largest market share over the forecast period.

The worldwide military laser systems market is segmented by product into LiDAR, 3D scanning, laser weapon, and laser range finder. Among these segments, 3D scanning is the market leader with the highest revenue share over the projection period. 3D laser scanning is one of the most useful technologies the military sector could ever use since it can capture hundreds of photographs per second, collecting all of the features of an object or thing. It is quickly becoming a critical instrument for digitalizing the military and moving forward without compromising human life.

The laser communication systems segment is influencing the largest market growth over the forecast period.

The worldwide military laser systems market is divided into many groups based on application, such as laser countermeasures, laser communication systems, laser aiming & ranging, and others. Due to the expansion of data-intensive applications driving the demand for high-bandwidth communication networks in military operations, the laser communication systems segment is leading the market with the biggest revenue share throughout the projection period. Laser communication technologies have developed as a viable option, providing much higher data transfer speeds than traditional Radio Frequency (RF) systems.

The solid-state laser segment is leading the market with the largest market growth during the forecast period.

The worldwide military laser systems market is segmented by technology into fiber laser, solid-state laser, chemical laser, CO2 laser, semiconductor laser, and others. Among these segments, solid-state lasers have the biggest market share over the projection period. They are suited for defensive roles such as destroying and illuminating targets for air defense, ship protection, mine destruction, and optoelectronic warfare.

Europe led the largest market share over the forecast period.

Europe has the biggest market share over the projection period. The government's increased emphasis on boosting military equipment, as well as laser weapon advances by manufacturers, are driving market expansion in Europe. Regional market participants are substantially spending on R&D projects to generate new goods. Countries in the region are producing more modern arms by creating alliances with major manufacturers and governments.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Military Laser Systems Market include American Laser Enterprises, LLC, BAE Systems PLC, Coherent Inc., Frankfurt Laser Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Newport Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Quantel, Raytheon Company, Boeing, SAFRAN SA, & Others.

Recent Development

In March 2023, the US Marine Corps awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation an initial manufacturing and operations contract to build a laser-based Next Generation Handheld Targeting System (NGHTS). NGHTS is a gadget that will assist Marines in improving their target recognition and designation abilities.

In February 2023, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) (India) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Thales Group to assist in the establishment of an Indian manufacturing facility. The development of precision-strike 70mm laser-guided rockets (FZ275 LGR) will be boosted by this facility.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Military Laser Systems Market based on the below mentioned segments:

Global Military Laser Systems Market, By Product

LiDAR

3D Scanning

Laser Weapon

Laser Range Finder

Global Military Laser Systems Market, By Application

Laser Countermeasures,

Laser Communication Systems

laser targeting & ranging

others

Global Military Laser Systems Market, By Technology

Fiber Laser

Solid- State Laser

Chemical Laser

CO2 Laser

Semiconductor Laser

Others

Military Laser Systems Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico



Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



