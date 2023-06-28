Global Industry for Advanced Orthopedic Technologies, Implants & Regenerative Products, 2023-2028: A Deep Dive Into the Drivers, Trends, Opportunities & Regulations

Dublin, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Orthopedic Technologies, Implants and Regenerative Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for advanced orthopedic technologies, implants, and regenerative products was valued at $63.3 billion in 2022. The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% to reach $84.8 billion in 2027.

Currently, orthopedic implants are in high demand due to an increased incidence of sports injuries and fractures. Considering this, many sports medicine centers and clinics have been launched worldwide to cater to the need for orthopedic implants, such as the Sports Medicine specialty clinic and Sports Nutrition and Fitness Nutrition Clinic, in India.

Moreover, the constant development of new surgical techniques and products by researchers also helps fulfill the requirement for orthopedic implants. Currently, the market is witnessing an increase in competition and eroding margins that push orthopedic implant manufacturers to focus on developing differentiated products and cost reduction.



The rise in sports injuries, high demand for orthopedic implants among all age groups, and continuous advancements and improvements in orthopedic implant products and technology are driving the market growth. Additionally, the rise in awareness regarding the availability of various orthopedic implants provides lucrative growth opportunities to the orthopedic implants market.



This report covers the analysis of the global orthopedic implants market based on product type, biomaterials, and geography. Based on product type, the market is categorized to include bone repair and regenerative products, cartilage and soft tissue repair and regenerative products, and joint replacement, implants and regenerative products. The report consists of the revenue generated through sales of these for mentioned orthopedic implants. The study excludes the revenue generated through post-sales services of stents.

Report Scope



This report analyzes the product types used for orthopedic implants and regeneration. The report is segmented based on device types such as bone repair and regenerative products, cartilage and soft tissue repair, regenerative products, and joint replacement, implants, and regenerative products.



A detailed analysis illustrating market dynamics and market structure is incorporated in the report. Porter's Five Forces analysis and supply and distribution chain are discussed in detail for an in-depth market understanding. The report covers the current regulations and guidelines for quality management and manufacturing practices of orthopedic medical devices in the context of their use in the advanced orthopedic devices industry. Top market players detailing their business operations and segment focus, revenue, and strategy analysis are included in the report. Market share analysis of leading market players, product launches, and pipeline products are also captured in the information.



Regarding geography, the report analyzes the market across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Key countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe (top five countries), China, India, and Japan are discussed due to a high concentration of orthopedic device manufacturing companies and contract manufacturing organizations in these countries.



The base year for market data is 2022, with historical data provided for 2020 and forecast data provided through 2028. Historical, base year, and forecast data are provided for each market segment of the report.



The report includes:

11 tables

An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for advanced orthopedic technologies, implants and regenerative products

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2020-2022, forecasts for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the advanced orthopedic technologies, implants and regenerative products market, and its corresponding market share analysis based on product type and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics, recent trends and developments, opportunities and challenges estimating the current and future demand, and impact of macroeconomic factors in the progress of this market

A look at the current industry regulations and developmental procedures and products, along with details of guidelines for orthopedic medical devices quality management and manufacturing practices

Review of recent patent applications filed on advanced orthopedic technologies implants and regenerative products

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

Updated information on recent mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances within the marketplace

Company profiles of the leading global players, including B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Nuvasive, and Stryker Corporation

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $66.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $84.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

What's New in This Update?

Scope of Report

Information Sources and Methodology

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Research Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraint

Impact Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Market Size

Bone Repair and Regenerative Products

Overview

Cartilage and Soft Tissue Repair and Regenerative Products

Overview

Market Size

Joint Replacement, Implants, and Regenerative Products

Overview

Market Size

Chapter 5 Opportunities & Regulations

Definition and Classification

Legislation

Regulations in Europe

Process

Regulations in Japan

Opportunities

Opportunities in Emerging Nations

Increase in Government Expenditure in the Healthcare Sector

Chapter 6 Evaluation of the Market Based on Geographic Region

Overview of the Geographical Distribution of the Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Patents



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Collaborations, Product Launches, Achievements, and Partnerships

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Artherx, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Depuy Synthes (J&J)

Globus Medical Inc.

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing ) Co. Ltd.

Medtronic

Nuvasive

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

