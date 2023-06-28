Global Battery Recycling Industry Research Report 2023

Dublin, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Battery Recycling Market by Source (Automotive Batteries, Industrial Batteries, Consumer & Electronic Appliance Batteries), Chemistry (Lead Acid, Lithium-based, Nickel-based), Material (Metals, Electrolyte, Plastics) and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The battery recycling market is projected to grow from USD 26.9 billion in 2023 to USD 54.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.5%

The battery recycling market is on the way to intense growth across different industries such as automotive, electronics, and energy storage. The market involves the collection, processing, and recycling of various types of batteries, such as lead-acid, lithium-based, nickel-based, sodium-based, and alkaline batteries to support the circular economy.

By source, the industrial batteries segment accounted for the second-largest share in battery recycling market in 2022.

The industrial batteries segment held the second-largest share in 2022. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the requirement of battery recycling in the industrial sector due to the rising need for energy storage devices such as large-scale batteries used for grid stabilization and integration of renewable energy sources.

Effective battery end-of-life management is necessary as more industrial sites install energy storage devices. Spent batteries can be recycled to recover important materials, maintaining a steady supply for future energy storage projects.

By chemistry, the lithium-based batteries segment accounted for the second-largest share in battery recycling market in 2022.

The lithium-based chemistry segment held the second-largest share in 2022. Batteries made of lithium are essential for storing renewable energy and ensuring a steady supply of power, which helps the battery market expand. Recycling lithium-based batteries can result in significant energy and cost savings.

Also, the recycling process uses less resources compared to the extraction and refining of raw materials. These factors further fuel the need for battery recycling of lithium-based batteries.

The battery recycling market in Europe accounted for the second-largest share in 2022.

Europe has set strict legislation and guidelines in order to ensure the management of batteries, including their collection, recycling, and disposal.

The Battery Directive of the European Union promotes a circular economy by setting specified goals for the collecting and recycling of batteries. The growth of battery recycling in Europe is significantly impacted by compliance with these restrictions, as businesses strive to reach recycling goals and avoid penalties.

Competitive landscape

Major companies that have the technology and capacity to process different batteries include Call2Recycle, Inc. (US), Cirba Solutions (US), Element Resources (US), Umicore (Belgium), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (China), and Exide Industries Ltd. (India).

