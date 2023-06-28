Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 28 June 2023

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 30 June 2023

Effective from 30 June 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 30 June 2023 to 30 September 2023:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030486675, (Tier2), maturity in 2031, new rate as at 30 June 2023: 5.1460% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

