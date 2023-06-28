Global Skin Antiseptic Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2029: A $2.5 Billion Market by 2029

Dublin, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Skin Antiseptic Market 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Skin Antiseptic Market size is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



The increased incidence of hospital-acquired infections is the primary factor driving the demand for skin antiseptics. Patients in a healthcare center can pick up bacteria, viruses, and other germs that cause these ailments. HAIs can result in various illnesses, from minor to serious, and can occasionally even result in death. Therefore, healthcare institutions must uphold strict hygiene standards, including skin antiseptics, to prevent HAIs. Skin antiseptics are furthermore crucial for lowering the risk of infection after intrusive treatments like surgeries and other medical procedures.



Moreover, a faster rate of growth in the antiseptic market has been observed globally due to rising healthcare costs. A greater emphasis is being placed on raising the standard of treatment and lowering infection rates as a result of the expanding healthcare sector. As a result, there is a rise in the demand for antiseptics, notably skin antiseptics.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The use of skin antiseptics extended outside of medical facilities, which had a favorable effect on the market expansion. The most popular skin antiseptics for skin disinfection are hand sanitizers having a significant proportion of alcohol content. They are capable of eliminating the COVID-19 virus as well as the majority of bacteria and viruses. Other skin antiseptics, like wipes and sprays with alcohol as an ingredient, are utilized in addition to hand sanitizers. Consequently, the pandemic contributed positively to market expansion.



Market Growth Factors

Rise in occurrence of road accidents



Pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists make up more than half of all road traffic fatalities. Despite the fact that low- and middle-income nations have about 60% of the world's vehicles, they account for 93% of all traffic deaths. Given the rise in traffic-related injuries, healthcare practitioners are under a lot of pressure to deliver effective and timely care. The need for skin antiseptics for wound care and other uses will increase along with traffic accidents.



Growing occurrence of HAI



The increase in the geriatric population, and the growth in cases of chronic conditions like diabetes, heart, cancer, obesity, and respiratory ailments are the leading causes of the rise in HAI. Over the years, the number of surgical operations carried out globally has risen significantly. The growing percentage of surgical operations has increased the demand for various surgical apparatus and medical devices. This is anticipated to increase the rate of hospital-acquired infections. In order to avoid the development of HAI, the market for cutaneous antiseptics is anticipated to expand.



Market Restraining Factors

Concerns regarding the sterilization of skin antiseptics



Intrinsic contamination happens throughout the manufacturing process. Since most skin antiseptics are water-based, this problem will affect all water-based manufacturers unless the product can be sterilized or is sterilized after packaging. Due to the difficulty or impossibility of removing biofilms containing microorganisms from water systems, some of these organisms will undoubtedly infect the finished product during production. The main remedy for this would seem straightforward: sterilize the finished item. Over the projected time, the problem with skin antiseptics may impede market expansion.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Skin Antiseptic Market

Apr-2023: 3M Health Care launched the new FDA-approved 3M SoluPrep S Sterile Antiseptic Solution chlorhexidine gluconate (2% w/v) and isopropyl alcohol (70% v/v) Patient Preoperative Skin Preparation. The product has been shown to have fast-acting, broad-spectrum antibacterial action (in vitro; clinical significance unknown) and to persist in healthy human volunteers for at least 96 hours post-prep. 3M SoluPrep S Sterile Antiseptic Solution offers the efficacy healthcare professionals can rely on with the same active ingredients as the industry leader and additional benefits to help patients be protected. It is ideal for operating room nurses, doctors, and infection control professionals who want to prepare patient skin safely, effectively, and confidently before surgery to get rid of microorganisms on the skin that could potentially cause skin infections.

Jul-2022: Schulke Group took over Wet Wipes A/S, a market leader in surface wipes in the Scandinavian healthcare market. The acquisition complemented the company's product portfolio and would help in further expansion to the Scandinavian market.

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Type

Alcohol

Chlorhexidine

Iodine

Others

By Distribution Channel

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Providers

By Form

Solutions

Swab Sticks

Cream

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

