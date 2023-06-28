Aluf Holdings Subsidiary, Aluf Tech LLC, Powers Globalization and Revitalization Initiative to Foster Unified Progress

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aluf Holdings, Inc. ("AHIX") ("Aluf") (OTC PINK: AHIX) a publicly traded company on the OTCBB, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary and technology division, Aluf Tech, LLC, is spearheading the Globalization and Revitalization Initiative, focused on developing cutting-edge business solutions, technology solutions, and life solutions for the 21st century. Emphasizing the importance of global unity, Aluf Tech aims to promote the continued progress of the international community as a whole, transcending the limitations of competition between nations.



As a leading provider of diversified services, Aluf Tech enables businesses and individuals to thrive in a rapidly changing world through a commitment to excellence, innovation, and social responsibility. The company offers a comprehensive range of solutions tailored to address the evolving needs of its clients.

In the realm of business solutions, Aluf Tech provides access to enterprise-level commercial services while ensuring maximum efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Leveraging the expertise of experienced professionals, the company offers valuable insights and advice to help clients make informed decisions and optimize their financial performance.

On the technology front, Aluf Tech is a world-class innovator in website design, SEO services, and cyber security. The company's skilled technicians and designers collaborate closely with clients to create customized websites that are both user-friendly and visually appealing. Through search engine optimization (SEO) services, Aluf Tech enhances clients' online visibility, attracting a greater number of visitors to their websites. Additionally, the company's cyber security services provide businesses with state-of-the-art tools to safeguard their data from evolving cyber threats.

Recognizing the significance of well-being, Aluf Tech offers a range of life solutions to help clients achieve their wellness goals. From personalized nutrition counseling to comprehensive fitness training, Aluf Tech delivers tailored solutions that cater to individual needs. The company has also assembled a suite of biometric devices, available through their e-commerce site, which complement their life solutions, enabling enhanced performance monitoring.

In line with its overarching goals, Aluf Tech is set to launch a Global Centric Portal, in collaboration with a vast network of authorized service providers, channel partners, and cooperating affiliates. This portal will allow members of global coalitions to register and create highly informative profile pages showcasing their unique skill sets. It will also facilitate the search for complementary skill sets without the constraint of geographic limitations. Powered by an advanced AI algorithm, the portal will provide proactive recommendations for leveraging synergies with other members. Serving as a comprehensive global business networking platform, the portal will prioritize skill sets as the primary driver of recommended community connections, rather than relying on geographic location.

The Global Centric Portal will offer a wide range of products and services, including health-related products, technology tools to enhance educational opportunities in underserved communities worldwide, and financing and credit resources to fuel meaningful change. Aluf Tech is delighted to announce that Hershel Daniels Junior LLC and the Friends of the African Union have joined in supporting the launch of this platform, aiming to enrich the lives of entrepreneurs globally. For more information about Aluf Tech and its initiatives, please visit www.aluf.com.

About Aluf Tech, LLC.

Aluf Tech, LLC. is a leading provider of diversified services, offering innovative business solutions, technology solutions, and life solutions to empower businesses and individuals in an ever-changing world. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and social responsibility, Aluf Tech drives transformative growth and fosters a unified global community.

About Aluf Holdings, Inc.

Aluf Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, engaged in acquiring, operating, and managing subsidiary companies in the development and sale of proprietary software and technology solutions. Our key strategy is to build a larger and more diverse company through strategic and managed acquisitions and growth. The company operates in three segments; business solutions, technology solutions, and life solutions with our core focus that includes biometrics, software, and hardware verticals. For more information go to www.aluf.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

Nicholas Coriano

Cervitude IR

203.685.0346

Nick@Cervitude.com