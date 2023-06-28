Worldwide Portable Medical Devices Market to 2023-2028 - Projected CAGR of 9.94% During the Forecast Period

Dublin, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Portable Medical Devices Market (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Portable Medical Devices Market is estimated to be USD 45.52 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 73.11 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.94%.



Market Segmentations



The Global Portable Medical Devices Market is segmented based on Product, Applications, End-Users, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Diagnostic Imaging, Therapeutics, and Smart Wearable Medical Device.

By Applications, the market is classified into Gynecology, Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Urology, Neurology, Respiratory, and Orthopedics.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Hospitals & Clinics and Homecare.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Infineon Technologies Ag, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic PLC, Natus Medical Inc., etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 207 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $45.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $73.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Escalating Demand for Portable Medical Devices and Wearable Electronics

Increasing Adoption of Home Healthcare Services

Restraints

High Cost of Devices

Stringent Government Policies & Standards

Opportunities

Increase in Technological Advancements

Emergence of Tele-Medicine Facilities and Nanotechnology

Challenges

Security Concerns Related to the Device

Connectivity Problems in Some Rural Areas



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratorie

Analog Devices, Inc.

CareFusion Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Infineon Technologies Ag

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Natus Medical Inc.

Nox Medical

OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd..

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Texas Instruments Inc.

Vyaire Medical Inc.





