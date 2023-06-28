Global eConsent In Healthcare Market Report 2023: Adoption of eConsent in Clinical Trials by Elderly Participants Anticipated to Rise Significantly

Dublin, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eConsent In Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Platform (Cloud-based, Web-based), By Enrollment Type, By Form Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global eConsent in healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 909.14 million by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing adoption of eConsent in clinical trials, coupled with advancements in mobile technologies, is set to transform the processes of designing, delivering, and managing informed consent. eConsent offers benefits such as improved version control, remote monitoring, and document management. On the basis of an article published by PRC Clinical titled "A History of eConsent by Quorum Review IRB" and Signant Health's research, researchers using current eConsent tools appreciate the improvements in version control, document management, and remote monitoring. The implementation of digital technologies, particularly mobile devices, is expected to revolutionize the informed consent process, benefiting both patients and sponsors by enabling more accurate patient selection and participation.



Furthermore, the implementation of eConsent in clinical trials has been shown to improve patient comprehension and consequently create better trial subjects. For instance, on the basis of Signant Health's research article, eConsent presents a promising opportunity to enhance patient comprehension and yield better trial subjects. The traditional nonstandardized consent forms are prone to errors and deficiencies, which can be addressed by a standardized, legible, & understandable eConsent system. Furthermore, the adoption of eConsent in clinical trials by elderly participants is anticipated to rise significantly between 2023 and 2030.



The increased use of eConsent is also driving its integration with other eClinical solutions, supporting market growth. According to the State of eConsent 2020 report by Signant Health, 28% of survey respondents integrated eConsent with EDC products and clinical trial management systems, while 17%, 19%, and 26% integrated eConsent with randomization & trial supply management solutions, electronic trial master file, and electronic clinical outcome assessment, respectively.



Companies that acquire or form strategic partnerships with eConsent solution providers and other eClinical companies are expected to gain a competitive advantage across various sectors. These strategic initiatives are projected to bolster market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2022, uMotif and ClinOne announced a partnership to address the challenges faced by patients & clinical research coordinators who struggle to navigate multiple systems, apps, & sensors for each protocol. To overcome these challenges, the two companies aim to provide the life sciences industry with a single, integrated solution that delivers best-in-class Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments (eCOA) and Electronic Informed Consent (eConsent) technology.



eConsent In Healthcare Market Report Highlights

The cloud-based segment dominates the market offering substantial benefits to patients, CROs, and medical providers. This segment encompasses private, public, and hybrid cloud deployment models, providing enhanced patient experience, streamlined study execution, and improved compliance. On the other hand, the Web-based segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 4.5% during the forecast period

The remote enrollment segment is expected to experience the fastest growth due to technological advancements and the increased adoption of remote enrollment methods, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. This trend has significantly contributed to the overall market growth

The general consent segment emerged as the market leader in 2022, driven by its widespread adoption in healthcare facilities and clinical trials. This form of consent is favored for routine procedures that carry minimal risks, such as blood sampling, physical examinations, and administering fluids, owing to its simplicity compared to other consent forms

North America dominated the eConsent market in 2022, driven by factors such as the introduction of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare facilities, increased clinical trials, and the growing presence of emerging and established market players. These factors have collectively heightened the demand for eConsent solutions in the region

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $392.29 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $909.14 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Information or Data Analysis

1.5 Market Formulation & Validation

1.6 Model Details

1.7 Market Survey Research Methodology

1.8 List of Secondary Sources

1.9 List of Abbreviations

1.10 Objectives



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segment Snapshot (Platform, Enrollment Type & Form Type)

2.3 Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3 eConsent in Healthcare Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market drivers analysis

3.2.1.1 Increased adoption of eConsent in clinical trials

3.2.1.2 Increased strategic acquisitions and partnerships deals

3.2.1.3 Integration of eConsent with other eclinical solutions

3.2.2 Market Restraint and Challenge Analysis

3.2.2.1 Authority concerns and its related solutions

3.2.2.2 Lack of education and communication

3.2.2.3 Lack of lean processes and operations

3.3 eConsent in Healthcare: Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.3.2 PESTLE analysis

3.4 Regulatory Framework

Chapter 4 eConsent in Healthcare Market Segment Analysis, By Platform, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition and Scope

4.2 Platform Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global eConsent in Healthcare Market, by Platform, 2018 to 2030

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

Chapter 5 eConsent in Healthcare Market Segment Analysis, By Enrollment Type 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Definition and Scope

5.2 Enrollment Type Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global eConsent in Healthcare Market, by Enrollment Type, 2018 to 2030

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

Chapter 6 eConsent in Healthcare Market Segment Analysis, By Form Type 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Definition and Scope

6.2 Form Type Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global eConsent in Healthcare Market, by Form Type, 2018 to 2030

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

Chapter 7 eConsent in Healthcare Market Segment Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1 Definition & Scope

7.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3 Regional Market Dashboard

7.4 Regional Market Snapshot

7.5 SWOT Analysis

7.6 Market Size, & Forecasts, Revenue and Trend Analysis, 2022 to 2030

Chapter 8 eConsent in Healthcare Market - Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2 Company Categorization

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.4 Public Companies

8.5 Private Companies

8.6 Company Profiles





