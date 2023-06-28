The public safety drone market is projected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2023 to USD 2.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Public Safety Drone Market by Type, Mode of operation, Platform, Application and Region - Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06471032/?utm_source=GNW

Equipped with various payloads such as sensors, these drones are connected to ground control stations. Public safety drones find applications in tasks such as inspection, surveillance, aerial photography for film and journalism, search and rescue missions, cross-border surveillance, strategic planning, mapping inaccessible areas, and weather forecasting. The global demand for drones has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with individuals, commercial entities, military organizations, and government agencies utilizing them for diverse purposes. Rising demand for public safety drones, with their use in the effective mapping of dangerous terrains and quick data gathering, is expected to fuel the growth of the market for public safety drones in the coming years.



Based on the type, the Fixed wing segment is to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the public safety drone market has been classified into fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and hybrid-wing.The fixed-wing segment is to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Fixed-wing public safety drones cover larger regions and can stay in the air for longer periods of time, making them especially useful in search and rescue missions, disaster assessment, and surveillance activities.Fixed-wing drones perform better in harsh weather situations than most multi-rotor drones.



Their ability to fly at greater altitudes and steadiness in severe winds make them ideal for missions in tough terrain, coastal areas, or remote locales. Fixed-wing drones have a greater cargo capacity than multi-rotor drones.



Based on the mode of operation, the fully autonomous segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the mode of operation segment, the public safety drone market has been classified into semi-autonomous and fully autonomous.The fully autonomous segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This is due to fully autonomous drones offering enhanced automation, reduced operator workload, improved reliability, scalability, and the ability to operate continuously. They can execute pre-programmed flight paths and tasks without human intervention, making them suitable for large-scale and uninterrupted operations.



North America is expected to hold the highest market share.

North America is projected to lead the public safety drone market in 2023.The US is the largest market for public safety drone market in North America.



North America is a politically stable region owing to the stable governments of countries in the region.The US and Canada have good business relations and are home to some key players operating in the public safety drone market.



The stability and public safety regulations in North America attract a number of tourists and businesses.North America has been at the forefront of the technological revolution taking place globally.



Canada and the US are pioneers in science and technology. Drones have been used for a long time in defense and commercial sectors worldwide. Since the beginning, the region has been a leader in technological advancements. Though North America faced competition from some other developed and developing regions, it continues to retain its supremacy in the technological field.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the Public Safety Drone market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 32%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 28%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 21%, Asia Pacific – 29%, Middle East & Africa –5%, Latin America–5%

The major players in the Public Safety Drone market mainly resorted to contracts to drive their growth.They also entered new markets by launching technologically advanced and cost-effective products.



DJI (China), Autel Robotics (China), Skydio Inc (US), Parrot Drone SAS (France), and Teledyne FLIR LLC (US) are some of the leading players in the market who adopted this strategy. An increase in the demand for advanced Public Safety Drone products and the growth of emerging markets have encouraged companies to adopt this strategy to enter new regions.



Research Coverage:

This market study covers the public safety drone market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, mode of operation, application, platform, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Public Safety Drone market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers and there are several factors that could contribute to an increase in the Public Safety Drone market.

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on Public Safety Drone systems offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Public Safety Drone market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the Public Safety Drone market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Public Safety Drone market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players in the Public Safety Drone market

