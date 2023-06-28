Tryg A/S will publish Q2 and H1 results 2023 and hosts a conference call on 11 July 2023

| Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S

Ballerup, DENMARK

Tryg will publish the Group’s Q2 and H1 results for 2023 on 11 July 2023 at around 7:30 CET.

Conference call

Tryg hosts a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CET. CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer,  CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen and CTO Mikael Kärrsten will present the results in brief followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call will be held in English.

Date11 July 2023
Time10:00 CET
 

Dial-in numbers

 

 

PIN		+45 (DK) 78 76 84 90

+44 (0) (UK) 203 769 6819

+1 (US) 646 787 0157

560768

You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.

All Q2 and H1 material can be downloaded on tryg.com shortly after the time of release.

Attachment


Attachments

Tryg_release of Q2 and H1 results 2023 and conference call