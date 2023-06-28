Logistics Robots Market to Surpass 28.91 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Growing Need for Personnel to Manage Logistics Operations

Westford,USA, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the logistics robots market growth is influenced by several significant factors. Firstly, there is an increasing need for safety measures in the workplace, driving the adoption of robotics to minimize risks and protect workers. Logistics robots can perform physically demanding and potentially hazardous tasks, reducing the potential for workplace accidents and injuries. This emphasis on worker safety is expected to contribute to the growth of the logistics robotics market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Logistics Robots Market"

Pages - 256

Tables - 95

Figures –76

Logistics robots play a crucial role in automating the storage and transportation of goods within the supply chain. Logistics robots increasingly find utility in various other sectors while their primary application lies in warehouses and storage facilities. One of the significant advantages of logistics robots over manual labor is their superior uptime, which leads to substantial productivity benefits and increased profitability for businesses.

Prominent Players in Logistics Robots Market

ABB

Vecna Robotics

KUKA AG

Fanuc Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Amazon Robotics LLC

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Fetch Robotics Inc.

GreyOrange Pte. Ltd.

IAM Robotics LLC

Locus Robotics Corporation

Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) A/S (a subsidiary of Teradyne, Inc.)

SSI Schaefer AG

Swisslog Holding AG (a subsidiary of KUKA AG)

Wynright Corporation (a subsidiary of Daifuku Co., Ltd.)

Grenzebach Group

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Automated Guided VehiclesSegment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Optimizing Warehouse Operations

The automated guided vehicles emerged as the dominant segment in the global logistics robots market. AGVs are widely utilized to move inventory and materials within warehouses, making them essential for optimizing warehouse operations. These robots serve as substitutes for manual pick carts or forklifts, eliminating the need for human intervention that could result in inaccuracies and inefficiencies in workflows.

The market inthe North America is expected to experience a significant surge in the logistics robots market over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for various logistics operations in the region. The rise of e-commerce and the growing preference for online shopping has led to a surge in order fulfilment and delivery requirements.

E-CommerceSegment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due tothe Rise inInternet Penetration

The e-commerce sector is poised to hold a significant share of the logistics robots market. This sector is experiencing a rapid boom, particularly in emerging markets, as internet penetration continues to rise and online shopping becomes increasingly popular. Organizations operating in the e-commerce industry have recognized the importance of enhancing various aspects of their operations to meet customer expectations and remain competitive.

Regional markets inthe Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the logistics robots market share during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving this growth is the increasing implementation of various initiatives to improve the region's healthcare infrastructure. Governments and organizations across the Asia Pacific have recognized the importance of enhancing healthcare services and infrastructure to meet the growing demands of their populations.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the logistics robotsmarket has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Logistics Robots Market

ABB recently made a significant stride in the field of robotics with the introduction of the 'ABB Robotic Depalletizer.' This innovative solution was specifically designed to address the complexities involved in depalletizing tasks within various industries such as logistics, e-commerce, healthcare, and consumer packaged goods. ABB aimed to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of depalletization processes, ultimately streamlining operations and increasing business productivity, by leveraging advanced robotics technology.

In 2022, Locus Robotics made an exciting announcement at MODEX 2022 by unveiling an expanded line of warehouse autonomous mobile robots. This development showcased the introduction of two new additions to their product portfolio, namely the Locus Vector and Locus Max. While these robots were not entirely new, they represented the culmination of Locus Robotics' efforts to enhance and refine their existing AMR solutions, which were initially developed by acquiring Waypoint Robotics.

