Smart Irrigation Market to cross $4 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The smart irrigation market valuation is expected to surpass USD 4 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

The market growth is fueled by several factors, including the need for efficient water management, rising demand for food production, and the growing popularity of automated & connected solutions. The emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) technology has revolutionized the irrigation process. IoT-enabled devices and wireless connectivity enable real-time monitoring and control of irrigation systems, empowering users to remotely manage & optimize water usage.

The companies are continuously innovating to develop advanced sensors, controllers, and software solutions to cater to the diverse needs of customers. The increasing environmental awareness, regulatory support, and the need for sustainable water management practices will push the smart irrigation industry forward in the coming years.

The smart irrigation market from the sensor-based segment is predicted to witness substantial growth through 2032. The data collected by these sensors is analyzed and used to automate & optimize irrigation processes. Sensor-based smart irrigation systems offer several advantages over traditional irrigation methods.

By providing real-time & accurate information about soil conditions, these systems ensure that water is applied only when and where it is needed, avoiding both overwatering and underwatering. This not only conserves water but also promotes healthier plant growth and reduces the risk of diseases. The ability to remotely control & monitor systems allow users to adjust irrigation schedules & settings based on the latest data and weather forecasts, which is pushing the segmental share.





The smart irrigation market from the agriculture segment is projected to influence product demand between 2023 and 2032. The smart irrigation systems optimize water usage and improve crop productivity in agricultural sector. These systems employ advanced sensors, weather data, and analytics to ensure precise and efficient irrigation practices. By monitoring soil moisture levels, weather conditions, and crop water requirements, these systems enable farmers to optimize crop yield. Smart irrigation in agriculture helps conserve water resources, increase production, reduce costs, and promote sustainable farming practices in the face of water scarcity challenges.

North America smart irrigation market is anticipated to expand by 2032, attributed to the increasing focus on water management, coupled with stringent regulations regarding water conservation. The prevalence of advanced technologies, such as IoT and sensor-based solutions, has further boosted market growth. Additionally, the need to optimize water usage in agriculture, landscaping, and residential gardening is favoring the product adoption. The presence of key players in the region, along with strong support from government with initiatives and incentives is contributing to the rapid development of the market in North America.

Some of the leading participants in the smart irrigation market are Blossom, Galcon Ltd., CALSENSE, ETwater (by Jain Irrigation Systems), Green IQ, AquaSpy, Hortau Inc., HUNTER INDUSTRIES, Weathermatic, Hydrawise (by Hunter Industries), NETAFIM, VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC, Rachio inc., HydroPoint Data System, Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, RainMachine, Skydrop Ltd., and WeatherTRAK (by Acclima Inc).

