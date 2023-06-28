Iran Oilfield Services 2023 Report With Focus on Market Drivers, the Top Oilfield Services Companies' Profiles and the Contribution of Each

Dublin, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iran Oilfield Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Oilfield services are highly valued in the upstream sector of the oil and gas industry, especially for offshore assets. Giving an overview of the oilfield services market size and its transactions separately on land and offshore, the Iran Oilfield Services report (OFS) examines the complete and detailed analyses of the service market segments including rig market, seismic, well services market, G&G market, logistics and the share each of them has in the OFS market.

It introduces market drivers, the top oilfield services companies' profiles and the contribution of each.

Rig Market chapter analyses utilization, developers, contractors by region, and client market share.

Through the material and equipment market chapter, you can access Iran's oilfield chemical market, chemicals per well and breakdown, drilling chemicals, stimulation chemicals and equipment's price list.

E&M and logistics chapter covers logistic top players and the E&M market.

G&G market chapter analyses G&G Market share of OFS and players.

Well services chapter covers twenty-five services including drilling services, production services, intervention services price list on land and offshore, coil tubing, fishing, logging, mud, casing and tubing running, cementing, waste management, H2S services, well testing, completion and others.

The report presents project types including EPC/D projects, IPC projects and IPC upcoming projects, and analysis market forecast by 5 year outlook scenarios through three assumptions.

Key Deliverables of This Product

Investigation of economic and environmental drivers

Information includes market size and growth by segments

Analysis of the leading oilfield and equipment and service companies

Review of key market players and market shares

Useful planning and benchmarking tool for operators, oilfield service, firms, OEMs and investors.

Target Market

This product is a useful planning and benchmarking tool for operators, oilfield services, firms, OEMs and investors. This research report helps clients improve their revenue shares in the market and identify future areas of growth and the drivers behind them by providing an analysis of the market's competitive landscape, giving information on the services offered by various leading companies and forecasting the oilfield services market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Oilfield Services Expenditure

1.2 Land OFS Expenditure

1.3 Offshore OFS Expenditure

1.4 Market Segments Breakdown

1.5 Well Cost Breakdown

2. Market Drivers

2.1 Economic Drivers

2.2 Oil Production History

2.3 Oil Export History

2.4 Gas Production History

2.5 Rig Count and Utilization

2.6 Wells Drilled

2.7 Drilling Duration

2.8 EPC/D Projects

2.9 IPC Projects

3. Rig Market

3.1 Overview

3.2 Utilization (Land)

3.3 Utilization (Offshore)

3.4 Developers (Land)

3.5 Developers (Offshore)

3.6 Contractors (Land)

3.7 Contractors (Offshore)

3.8 Clients Market Share

3.9 Activity Types

3.10 Iran Rig Market

3.11 Iran Rig Market by Region

3.12 Rig Market Share of OFS

4. Material and Equipment Market

4.1 Material and Equipment Market Share of OFS

4.2 Iran Oilfield Chemical Market

4.3 Oilfield Chemicals per Well

4.4 Oilfield Chemicals Breakdown

4.5 Chemical OFS Market Share

4.6 Drilling Chemicals

4.7 Stimulation Chemicals

4.8 Cement Market

4.9 Equipment Review

4.10 Equipment's Price List

4.11 Equipment's Cost Breakdown

4.12 Equipment Market

4.13 Material and Equipment Market

5. E&M and Logistics Market

5.1 Logistics and E&M Market Share of OFS

5.2 Logistics and E&M Market

5.3 Logistic Top Players

6. G&G Market

6.1 G&G Market Share of OFS

6.2 G&G Market

6.3 G&G Market Players

7. Well Services Market

7.1 Drilling Services Price List (Land)

7.2 Drilling Services Price List (Offshore)

7.3 Production Services Price List (Land)

7.4 Production Services Price List (Offshore)

7.5 Intervention Services Price List (Land)

7.6 Intervention Services Price List (Offshore)

7.7 Coil Tubing

7.8 Coring

7.9 Fishing

7.10 Directional Drilling

7.11 Bit

7.12 Logging

7.13 LWD

7.14 Mud

7.15 Mud Logging

7.16 Slickline

7.17 Wireline

7.18 Casing and Tubing Running

7.19 Stimulation

7.20 Perforation

7.21 Nitrogen

7.22 Cementing

7.23 Waste Management

7.24 H2S Services

7.25 Well Testing

7.26 Completion

7.27 Well Head Services

7.28 Linear Hanger

7.29 Whipstock

8. Market Forecast

8.1 1-Year Outlook (Planed Wells)

8.2 1-Year Outlook (Investment Needed)

8.3 6th Development Plan Rig Demand Forecast

8.4 EPC/D Projects

8.5 IPC Projects

8.6 IPC Upcoming Projects

8.7 Forced Gas Production Plan IOOC

8.8 Scenarios

8.9 Assumptions

8.9.1 Sanctions Reimposed

8.9.2 Sanctions Removal

8.9.3 6.5 million bbls Production

8.10 Investment in Three Scenarios

9. Top Ten OFS Companies Profile Review

10. Global Market Overview

10.1 Rig Count

10.2 Global Land Rig Fleet

10.3 Drilled Wells and Drilling Utilization

10.4 Offshore Rig Count and Utilization

10.5 Rig Demand Growth

10.6 Global Wells Drilled & Completed

10.7 Global Upstream Investment

10.8 Global Investment in Brownfields

10.9 Global Upstream Development Capex Outlook

10.10 Global Drilling & Well Services Market

10.11 EBITDA Margins by Oil and Gas Company Type

10.12 Segment Service Purchase by Sector

10.13 OFS Market

10.14 Services Purchase By Segment

10.15 Global Rig Market

10.16 Top OFS Companies by Market Cap ( 2019

10.17 Top OFS Companies by Market Share

10.18 EPC Market Share

10.19 Well Services Revenue for Top Five Well Service Providers

10.20 Expenditure on Oil & Gas Well Services 2021 2030

10.21 Global Oilfield Market

10.22 Global Oilfield Equipment and Services Market

10.23 Global Oilfield Chemical Market

10.24 Global Cementing Market

10.25 Global Wireline Market

10.26 Global Coil Tubing Market

10.27 Global Well Servicing Market

10.28 Global Directional Drilling Market

10.29 Global Directional Drilling Market Outside US Land

11. Quick Look at the Middle East

11.1 Top Land Rig Owners in Middle East

11.2 Middle East Land Drilled Wells

11.3 Active Land Rigs in Middle East

11.4 MiddleEast Rigs by Power

11.5 Rigs Day Rates in Middle East

Companies Mentioned

Drilling International Limited Co

International Petro Asmari Co

International Petro Offshore Niam Kish

Kan Dana Eng. Co

Mapna Drilling Co

Mehran Engineering & Well Services Company

MI Services Kish Limited

North Drilling Co

Nepta Well Services Kish

National Iranian Drilling Company

Oil Exploration Operation Co

Pars Drilling Fluids

Petro Gostaran Ofogh

Petro Kariz Omid Kish

Sarvak Engineering & Drilling Co

Sealand Engineering & Well Services

Tadbir Drilling Development Co

Top Select Holdings Ltd

Well Services of Iran(Schlumberger Methods)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dmqs5z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.