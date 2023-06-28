The global overall equipment effectiveness software market size is expected to grow from USD 67.5 billion in 2023 to USD 122.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.6%

New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Overall Equipment Effectiveness Software Market by Offering, Deployment Mode, Type, Industry - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06471030/?utm_source=GNW





Services segment to hold highest growth rate from 2023-2028

Services in OEE software encompass a range of additional features and support provided by software providers to enhance the user experience and maximize the benefits of the software for manufacturers.Software providers offer services such as training, maintenance, installation, software upgradation, and various other services.



The demand for services is rising rapidly owing to the need for specialized expertise, customization, training, ongoing support, and optimization services.



Cloud segment holds the largest share of overall equipment effectiveness software during the forecast period

Cloud technology in overall equipment effectiveness software refers to utilizing cloud computing infrastructure and services to store, process, and manage data related to equipment effectiveness.It involves leveraging remote servers hosted on the internet to securely store data and provide access to OEE software applications and functionalities.



Cloud deployment in OEE software offers manufacturers scalability, cost efficiency, ease of management, accessibility, data integration, and continuous innovation.It also provides organizations with a flexible and agile platform to optimize their equipment effectiveness and drive operational excellence.



This, in turn, is expected to increase the adoption of cloud-based OEE software by manufacturers during the forecast period.



Manufacturing Execution System (MES) segment holds the second-largest share of overall equipment effectiveness software market in 2022

Manufacturing execution systems (MES) provide comprehensive capabilities for managing and controlling manufacturing operations, including production scheduling, resource allocation, quality management, and real-time data collection.As a result, they are well-positioned to integrate OEE functionality seamlessly within their broader suite of manufacturing execution capabilities.



This integration allows businesses to have a holistic view of their production processes, enabling them to monitor equipment effectiveness, identify bottlenecks, and optimize overall operational efficiency. The established presence of MES systems in manufacturing environments, coupled with their ability to incorporate OEE functionalities, has led to their dominant position in the OEE software market.



Power industry to hold second-largest growth rate of the market during the forecast period

The power industry relies heavily on complex and critical equipment, such as turbines, generators, and transformers, which require effective monitoring and optimization to ensure efficient and reliable operations.OEE software provides the necessary tools and analytics to track equipment performance, identify potential issues, and optimize overall efficiency.



Besides, the power industry is undergoing significant digital transformation, focusing on smart grids, renewable energy integration, and advanced monitoring systems.OEE software plays a vital role in managing and optimizing these advanced technologies, further driving its adoption in the power industry.



These factors combined contribute to the power industry’s expected dominance in the OEE software market during the forecast period.



North America dominated the overall equipment effectiveness software market in 2022

North America held the largest share of the global overall equipment effectiveness software market in 2022. The region is at the forefront of technological advancements and adopting Industry 4.0 principles. Integrating advanced technologies such as the IoT, artificial intelligence, and data analytics in manufacturing processes creates opportunities for improving equipment effectiveness. OEE software leverages these technologies to collect real-time data, perform advanced analytics, and provide actionable insights for optimizing equipment performance. The growing focus on Industry 4.0 and digital transformation initiatives in North America drives the demand for OEE software as a critical enabler of these technologies.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 52%, Tier 2 = 31%, and Tier 3 = 17%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 47%, Directors = 31%, and Others= 22%

• By Region: North America = 40%, Europe = 27%, Asia Pacific = 26%, and RoW = 08%



Major players operating in the overall equipment effectiveness software market include Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), Emerson Electric, Co. (US), and Rockwell Automation (US), among others.



Research Coverage:

The research report on the global overall equipment effectiveness software market covers the market based on overall equipment effectiveness software methods, offering, deployment mode, type, industry, and region.Based on overall equipment effectiveness software methods, the market has been segmented into availability calculation, performance calculation, quality calculation, real-time monitoring, root cause analysis, and predictive analytics.



Based on the offering, the market has been segmented into software and services.The market has been segmented based on deployment mode into on-premises and cloud.



Based on type, the market has been segmented into supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), manufacturing execution system (MES), cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), predictive maintenance, and data historian.Based on industry, the market has been segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, chemical, food & beverage, healthcare, metal & mining, oil & gas, power, electronics & semiconductor, and others.



The report covers four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall equipment effectiveness software market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Rising usage of ERP software for performing a variety of functions across industries. Increase in the number of initiatives to drive the adoption of industrial automation solutions. The rising necessity for improving efficiency and ensuring optimum utilization of resources. Growing demand for cloud-based applications. Need for a connected supply chain and mass production to cater to the rising global population. Rising adoption of IoT and AI across manufacturing industries globally.), restraints (High initial capital investments and growing maintenance and upgradation costs. Concerns pertaining to data breach. Exponentially growing demand for a skilled workforce. Lack of customization options for SaaS ERP solutions), opportunities (Rising integration of MES with PLM and ERP solutions. Growing demand for connected technologies and rising internet penetration. Rapid developments in wireless sensor networks.), and challenges (Growing concerns regarding integration issues of certain OEE software with legacy systems. Growing complexities in deploying OEE software across various industries. Frequent upgradation and maintenance. Growing number of automated cyberattacks) influencing the growth of the overall equipment effectiveness software market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the overall equipment effectiveness software market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the overall equipment effectiveness software market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the overall equipment effectiveness software market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), Emerson Electric, Co. (US), and Rockwell Automation (US), among others in the overall equipment effectiveness software market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06471030/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________