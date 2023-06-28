The global OCXO market was valued at USD 464 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 528 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 2.6%

New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator Market by Type, Mounting Scheme, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06471029/?utm_source=GNW

, LTD. (Japan), TXC Corporation (Taiwan), Daishinku Corp. (Japan), and Microchip Technology Inc. (US)



The surface mount segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

In 2022, the surface mount segment held a larger share of the OCXO market.The growth of this segment can be attributed to the miniaturization of components, high analog and digital signal transmission speed, high-frequency effects, and improved yield and production efficiency.



Surface-mount oscillators incur low material and production costs and involve a simple production process. Hence, such crystal oscillators are increasingly being used in consumer electronics and telecom & networking applications.



EMXO segment to register growth at higher CAGR

In 2022, the EMXO segment held a larger share of the OCXO market.EMXO’s performance is stable and dependable under demanding operational circumstances because of the vacuum-sealed architecture.



EMXOs find applications in battery-powered radio applications, seismic exploration, deep space missions, telecom transmission and switching equipment, wireless communication equipment, and military airborne and mobile systems.



Telecom & Networking application is likely to grow at a higher CAGR

Telecom & Networking application is likely to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The demand for oscillators is expected to grow with the expansion of communication networks as well as the installation of 5G networks in the coming years.



The requirement for reliable synchronization, accurate timing, and precise frequency references in diverse network applications drives the overall demand for OCXOs in the telecom & network industry.



Asia Pacific to register growth at highest CAGR

Globally, Asia Pacific constitutes the largest market for OCXO owing to rapid developments in China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea and the growing demand for telecommunication in other Asian countries.The population growth and rapid urbanization in developing economies, such as China and Japan, have accelerated regional development, boosting the demand for OCXO from the telecom and networking, consumer electronics, military and aerospace, research and measurement, industrial, automotive, and medical industries.



Asia Pacific dominated the OCXO market due to the presence of OXCO manufacturing companies such as Seiko Epson Corporation, NIHON DEMPA KOGYO CO., LTD., TXC Corporation, Daishinku Corp., etc., in this region.



The OCXO market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), NIHON DEMPA KOGYO CO., LTD. (Japan), TXC Corporation (Taiwan), Daishinku Corp. (Japan), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), SiTime Corporation (US), Rakon Limited. (New Zealand), Abracon (US), Mercury Electronic Ind. Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Greenray Industries, Inc. (US), MTI-Milliren Technologies, Inc. (US), QVS Tech, Inc. (US), Bliley Technologies, Inc. (US), CTS Corporation (US), Micro Crystal AG (Switzerland), MtronPTI (US), IQD Frequency Products (UK), Raltron Electronics (US), ECS Inc. (US), and AXTAL GmbH (Germany). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the OCXO market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



