Share purchase by Mowi ASA’s Board members

With reference to stock exchange notice of 10 May 2023 and partly remuneration to Mowi ASA’s Board members in the form of shares.



All Board members of Mowi have today purchased shares in the company as set forth below. The share purchases are pursuant to a recommendation from the Nomination Committee which was adopted by the General Assembly on 1 June 2023.

The Nomination Committee is of the view that Directors on the Board of Mowi should be encouraged to invest in shares in the company, which is also in line with the Norwegian Code of Practice for Corporate Governance. Accordingly, all Board members have purchased shares for the equivalent of NOK 59,908 each, in total NOK 539,169. The shares were purchased at market price of NOK 168.28 per share, equivalent to 356 shares each and 3,204 shares in total.

Following the share purchases the Board members hold the following number of shares in Mowi. Please see attached notification details.

Acquired shares New holding Ole-Eirik Lerøy (Chairman) 356 1,501,851 Kristian Melhuus 356 1,851 Kathrine Fredriksen (1) 356 619 Peder Strand 356 619 Lisbet K. Nærø 356 1,851 Renate Larsen 356 619 Jørgen Wengaard 356 956 Roger Pettersen 356 2,239 Unni Helen Hattmyr 356 356

1) Geveran Trading Co. Limited (“Geveran”) is indirectly controlled by trusts established by Mr. John Fredriksen for the benefit of his immediate family, including Kathrine Fredriksen. These trusts are discretionary and the discretionary beneficiaries can only potentially benefit if the trustee exercises its powers. For further information, see mowi.com/investors. Geveran owns 73,789,287 shares, adjusted for 500,000 shares which have been lent out, in Mowi ASA and holds TRS agreements with underlying exposure of 4,000,000 shares.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-1, 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment