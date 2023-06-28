Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Report 2023-2026 - New Initiatives Being Introduced to Drive Demand from Consumers

Dublin, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Duty-Free Retailing Market Size and Analysis by Region, Sector Analysis by Key Countries, Tourism Landscape, Trends, Innovations, Opportunities, Key Players and Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global duty-free market grew by 73.3% in 2022, reaching sales of $49 billion, its highest level ever as it bounced back from the pandemic impact.

New initiatives are being introduced to drive demand from consumers

Duty-free retailers are modifying their offer in line with changing consumer tastes

Diversification key to protect against geopolitical turbulence

Key Highlights

The duty-free market in the APAC region showed strong growth of 81.9% in 2022, growing from $18 billion in 2021 to $32.7 billion as traveler numbers surged in response to the lifting of travel restrictions.

The European duty-free market surged 63.3% in 2022 to $9.5 billion from $5.8 billion in 2021 owing to greater movement of people across the Eurozone.

Duty-free sales in the Middle East & Africa region recorded annual growth of 50.3% to reach $3.2 billion in 2022, following growth of 42.9% in 2021 and a decline in sales in 2020.

When a geopolitical development or a health crisis affects a particular region significantly, duty-free retailers need sales from other regions to cushion the adverse impact for instance to offset disruption resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict or China's stringent COVID-19 regulations.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary Market Analysis Regional Summaries Sector Analysis Tourism Landscape Key Trends Key Retail Innovations Competitive Landscape New Opportunities Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Lotte Duty Free

Shinsegae DF

DUFRY

DFS

Dubai Duty Free

King Power

Duty Free Americas

Heinemann

James Richardson

Travel Retail Norway

