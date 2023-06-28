The 6G market size is forecasted to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2023 to USD 40.2 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.2%

New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "6G Market by Vertical, by Application, by Deployment Device & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06471028/?utm_source=GNW

Businesses across various industries recognize the importance of 6G networks in enabling faster data speeds, ultra-low latency, and massive device connectivity. This technology empowers businesses to deliver enhanced user experiences, support emerging applications such as augmented reality and autonomous systems, and drive innovation in various sectors.

• By Deployment Device, Smartphone segment to hold largest market size during the forecast period



The smartphone segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.This can be attributed to the widespread adoption of smartphones and their integral role in our daily lives.



Smartphones have become essential for communication, internet access, and various applications, making them a key driver in the 6G market.With the increasing demand for faster and more reliable connectivity, 6G technology aims to revolutionize smartphone capabilities by offering higher data speeds, lower latency, and improved network capacity.



This enables users to experience seamless connectivity and unlock the full potential of emerging technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence on their smartphones. As a result, the smartphones segment is expected to witness significant growth and play a vital role in shaping the future of the 6G market.



By Application, Networked enabled robotic and autonomous systems segment to register highest growth rate during the forecast period

The networked-enabled robotic and autonomous systems segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of robotics and autonomous systems in various industries and sectors.



Networked-enabled robotic and autonomous systems could leverage the power of 6G technology to enable seamless communication and collaboration between multiple devices and systems.With the advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, these systems can perform complex tasks with minimal human intervention, improving efficiency, productivity, and safety.



Industries such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and agriculture are witnessing a rapid integration of networked-enabled robotic and autonomous systems to streamline operations and optimize performance.



Asia Pacific to register highest growth rate during forecast period

Asia Pacific region has a large population with increasing internet penetration and smartphone adoption.This provides fertile ground for the growth of 6G services and applications.



The demand for high-speed and reliable connectivity is escalating, driven by the rising consumption of data-intensive services, such as video streaming, online gaming, and augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences.The governments in the region are actively supporting the development and deployment of 6G networks.



They are investing in infrastructure, spectrum allocation, and policy frameworks to foster the growth of next-generation communication technologies. The region’s focus on smart city initiatives, digital transformation, and emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) further fuels the demand for 6G connectivity and solutions.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, from solution vendors to Tier 1 companies. The breakdown of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 18%, Tier 2 – 9%, and Tier 3 – 73%

• By Designation: C-level –9%, D-level – 18%, and Others – 73%

• By Region: North America – 55%, Europe – 9%, and Asia Pacific – 36%

The major players in the 6G market are AT&T (US), Broadcom (US), Cisco (US), DeepSig (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Fujitsu (Japan), Google (US), Huawei (China), InterDigital (US), Keysight (US), LG Corporation (South Korea), MediaTek (Taiwan), National Instrument Corp (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Nokia (Finland), NTT DoCoMo (Japan), Orange (France), Qualcomm (US), Reliance Jio (India), Samsung (South Korea), SK Telecom (South Korea), Sony (Japan), T-Mobile (US), Verizon (US), China Mobile (China), ZTE (China). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, product launches and enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the 6G market.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the 6G market size across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential across different segments, including verticals, applications, deployment devices, and regions.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the global 6G market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



Moreover, the report will provide insights for stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

The 6G report identifies several key drivers for its growth, including the increasing need for seamless connectivity, the demand for faster data speeds, and the rising adoption of IoT devices.These drivers are fueled by businesses’ recognition of the importance of advanced communication networks in delivering enhanced user experiences and supporting emerging technologies such as augmented reality and autonomous systems.



However, the report also highlights potential challenges, such as needing skilled professionals and addressing security and compatibility issues. Despite these challenges, the report emphasizes the significant opportunities for growth in the 6G market, such as real-time operational decision-making and increasing investments in 6G programs.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on coming technologies, R&D activities, and product & solution launches in the 6G market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the 6G market across varied regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & solutions being developed, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the 6G market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like AT&T (US), Broadcom (US), Cisco (US), DeepSig (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Fujitsu (Japan), Google (US), Huawei (China), InterDigital (US), Keysight (US), LG Corporation (South Korea), MediaTek (Taiwan), National Instrument Corp (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Nokia (Finland), NTT DoCoMo (Japan), Orange (France), Qualcomm (US), Reliance Jio (India), Samsung (South Korea), SK Telecom (South Korea), Sony (Japan), T-Mobile (US), Verizon (US), China Mobile (China), ZTE (China)

